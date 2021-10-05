Association seeks CPTPP bid support from Vietnam

A Taiwanese business association in Vietnam was yesterday to submit a request to the Vietnamese government, seeking support for Taiwan’s entry to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

About 200 members of the Council of Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam met in a virtual conference on Thursday, when they decided to contact the Vietnamese government, said one of its executives, who asked to remain anonymous.

After Taiwan on Sept. 22 announced that it had filed to join the CPTPP, the association began soliciting the views of Taiwanese businesses in Vietnam and drew up a proposal to submit to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade through the Vietnam Business Forum, a channel for policy dialogue between the government and the business community, the executive said.

Participants in a virtual meeting of the Council of Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam are pictured on Thursday last week. Photo courtesy of the Council of Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam

It is important for Taiwan to seek Vietnam’s support, as it is a CPTPP member, said the executive, who handles matters related to the Vietnam Business Forum.

Taiwanese businesses are spread across many sectors in Vietnam, ranging from textiles, footwear, furniture, bicycles and agriculture to electronics, they said, adding that Taiwan’s participation in the CPTPP would deepen cooperation and allow it to more easily expand into Vietnamese and global markets.

Taiwan currently has few bilateral or multilateral trade agreements with other countries or territories, they said.

Taiwanese businesses in Vietnam would have easier access to resources in Taiwan and be able to bolster their positions in their nation’s supply chain, they said, adding that the two sides share deep technology and supply chains links.

Even though Taiwan has good products, it would be at a disadvantage in Vietnam against competitors such as South Korea and Japan, due to tariff barriers, if it does not gain entry to the CPTPP, they said.