Oil rose in tandem with equity markets on Friday afternoon, while traders turned their attention to the potential for supply increases from an upcoming OPEC+ meeting.
OPEC buzz continues as speculation builds around whether the group will decide to increase output. Last month, OPEC revived its output by 360,000 barrels a day, according to a Bloomberg Survey.
Last month’s output is lower than the threshold that markets are expecting OPEC to increase their production to and a lot of countries in OPEC do not have the capability to increase production by very much, said Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA.
However, that has not stopped markets from pricing in the possibility that OPEC will go “above and beyond” in output.
West Texas Intermediate for November delivery on Friday rose 1.13 percent to US$75.88 a barrel, up 2.6 percent for the week.
Brent crude for November delivery on Friday gained 1.24 percent to settle at US$79.28 a barrel, adding 2.7 percent for the week.
Investors are also focusing on crude demand after China ordered its state-owned companies to secure energy supplies for winter at all costs as the country struggles with a deepening power crisis.
At the same time, the US issued monthly consumption figures for July that were lower than expectations.
The order from Beijing is the latest sign that rising energy prices are becoming a political issues, after the White House on Thursday said crude’s rally was a concern.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is warning that worsening natural gas crises in Asia and Europe would spur so many power generators to switch to petroleum-based fuels that Brent would reach US$84 a barrel by the end of the year.
It is likely to add more upward pressure to already elevated coal and liquefied natural gas prices, as well as oil products including fuel oil, diesel and propane, which can be used for electricity generation or to power small generators.
“Oil and gas prices are increasingly becoming politicized, especially with the OPEC meeting on Monday,” said Keshav Lohiya, founder of researcher Oilytics. “It is surprising China gave the public order to secure supplies when it has tried to talk the commodity markets down from reduced crude imports to SPR releases of oil and metals.”
The OPEC+ alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is to review the next monthly increase. Part of the problem is that some OPEC members, like Angola and Nigeria, are struggling to revive production as they wrestle with operational disruptions and investment constraints.
