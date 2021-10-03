Sterling cuts down weekly losses with afternoon bounce

Reuters, LONDON





Sterling pared deep weekly losses on Friday thanks to an afternoon rebound as sentiment improved across global financial markets, lifting risk currencies and encouraging investors to pull out from the US dollar safe haven.

The pound reached its lowest levels of the year earlier this week, weakened by Britain’s shortage of truck drivers and a surge in energy prices, while a hawkish-sounding US Federal Reserve and worries about Chinese growth boosted the greenback.

“It was kind of a perfect storm for sterling,” said Kit Juckes, chief foreign exchange strategist at Societe Generale SA, adding that the move was being “partially reversed” on Friday.

While markets have brought forward their expectations for the Bank of England to raise interest rates, the likely incoming tightening of monetary policy has failed to prop up the currency.

“It’s been another grim week for the pound, which remained highly sensitive to swings in sentiment and still struggled to cash in on the recent hawkish repricing of Bank of England rate expectations,” said Francesco Pesole, a strategist at ING.

The pound on Friday rose 0.63 percent versus the US dollar to US$1.3562 and gained 0.5 percent against the euro to ￡0.8550.

Sterling recorded a weekly loss of 0.8 percent against the US dollar, a palpable improvement from the 1.5 percent weekly fall it was heading toward in early morning trading.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the greenback, losing NT$0.016 to close at NT$27.882, down 0.5 percent for the week.

The British pound was one of the strongest G10 currencies earlier this year as investors bet the British economy would re-emerge faster from the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to Britain’s speedy vaccination program.

However, that narrative has crumbled since, with sterling erasing all of its strong gains and heading for a yearly loss.

Many British gas stations were still dry on Friday after a chaotic week that saw panic buying, fights at the pumps and drivers hoarding fuel in water bottles after an acute shortage of truck drivers strained supply chains to breaking point.

Shortages of workers in the wake of Brexit and the pandemic have sown disarray through some sectors of the economy, disrupting deliveries of fuel and medicines, and leaving up to 150,000 pigs backed up on farms.

“The current petrol crisis is underlining the effects of Brexit, however much [British] Prime Minister Johnson is trying to make it all sound positive,” Commerzbank AG analyst Antje Praefcke wrote in a morning note.

Data released by the British Office for National Statistics showed that while the economy grew by more than previously thought in the April-to-June period, it was set to slow down as post-lockdown bottlenecks, including the shortage of truck drivers, undermine the recovery.

Additional reporting by CNA