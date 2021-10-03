Wall St starts month with broad rally

‘NO BIG NEWS’: A rally on the three main US indices gained momentum after US President Joe Biden said he would get involved with talks over an infrastructure bill

Reuters, NEW YORK





Wall Street stocks surged to a higher close on Friday, entering the final quarter of this year in a buying mood boosted by positive economic data, progress in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and Washington developments on the potential passage of an infrastructure bill.

All three major US stock indices seesawed earlier in the session, but began trending higher by late afternoon, led by economically sensitive cyclicals.

The rally gained momentum after the White House announced that US President Joe Biden was getting more involved in negotiations over the infrastructure spending bill being debated on Capitol Hill.

“There was a broad-based recovery today. Markets were not fixated today on new taxes or tapering,” said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York. “In a shift from the past few weeks, there’s been no big news from Washington, so markets were forced to focus on positive economic data and a new COVID medication.”

Merck & Co Inc revealed that a recent study showed that its experimental oral drug for COVID-19 cut risk of death and hospitalization by about 50 percent, sending its shares jumping 8.4 percent and boosting economic reopening sentiment.

While Biden signed into law a stop-gap bill to keep the US government running through Dec. 3, lawmakers only succeeded in kicking the can down the road.

This lack of resolution prompted rating agency Fitch to warn that the US’ “AAA” credit rating could be at risk.

“Markets don’t believe the debt will be downgraded or a debt ceiling deal won’t be struck, but it still adds uncertainty, which is always a problem for the markets,” Carter added.

A host of economic data released on Friday showed increased consumer spending, accelerated factory activity and elevated inflation growth, which could help nudge the US Federal Reserve toward shortening its timeline for tightening its accommodative monetary policy.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker repeated his view expressed in a speech on Wednesday that he believes the central bank should begin tapering its asset purchases “soon,” but reiterated that he did not expect it to hike key interest rates until late next year or early 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 482.54 points, or 1.43 percent, to 34,326.46, the S&P 500 gained 49.5 points, or 1.15 percent, to 4,357.04, and the NASDAQ Composite added 118.12 points, or 0.82 percent, to 14,566.70.

For the week, the Dow lost 1.45 percent, the S&P 500 fell 2.2 percent and the NASDAQ Composite retreated 3.2 percent. The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite posted their biggest weekly percentage drops since February.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, all but healthcare stocks ended higher on Friday.

The sector was weighed down by an 11.4 percent drop in shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc in the wake of the Merck news.

Economic optimism prompted value stocks to outperform growth, and transports and small caps to fare better than the broader market.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock Exchange by a 2.17-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.63-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and nine new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 63 new highs and 136 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 11.02 billion shares, compared with the 10.70 billion average over the past 20 trading days.