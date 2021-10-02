JAPAN
Business confidence rises
Confidence among major Japanese manufacturers last quarter improved for a fifth consecutive quarter, a key business survey showed yesterday. The Bank of Japan’s Tankan survey — a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies — rose to 18 in the past three months from 14 in the previous quarter. The short-term business sentiment survey reports the difference between the percentage of firms that are upbeat and those that see conditions as unfavorable. It is considered to be the broadest indicator of how Japan’s business community is faring. The latest reading was slightly better than market expectations of 13, and comes after it hit its highest level since 2018 in the previous quarters on hopes of a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, despite some setbacks.
TRADE
Australia-EU talks delayed
A long-planned round of Australia-EU free-trade agreement (FTA) talks have been postponed, a European official confirmed yesterday, after fury over Canberra’s decision to cancel a major French submarine contract. “The FTA trade round has been postponed for a month,” an EU official in Canberra said, throwing the future of the far-reaching pact into doubt. Australia last month abruptly canceled a multibillion-dollar contract for 12 French submarines, opting instead to buy nuclear-powered US-designed vessels. The decision prompted a major diplomatic spat with one of the EU’s largest members and now appears to have hit ties with the entire bloc. France has publicly said it can no longer trust Australia’s government, accusing officials of lying and questioning whether the trade deal can go ahead.
AUTOMAKERS
BMW feeling optimistic
BMW AG is going against the tide of warnings over a worsening chip shortage to raise profit expectations for this year as higher vehicle prices counter the crippling supply-chain crunch. The German luxury automaker expects earnings before interest and tax margin on automaking of 9.5 to 10.5 percent, up from its previous guidance of 7 to 9 percent, BMW said late on Thursday. The company also raised returns for its financial services unit. “Whilst the semiconductor supply restrictions are expected to further impact production and deliveries, the continuing positive pricing effects for both new and pre-owned vehicles will overcompensate these negative sales volume effects,” the Munich-based company said.
EUROZONE
Inflation takes off
Inflation in the eurozone accelerated more than expected to the highest level in 13 years, adding fuel to a debate over how long the post-COVID-19 crisis spike would last. Consumer prices rose 3.4 percent last month, compared with an estimate of 3.3 percent, figures released by Eurostat yesterday showed. Core inflation climbed to 1.9 percent, a rate not seen since 2008. Price growth was driven mainly by effects related to the pandemic and the reopening of economies after long stretches of shutdowns. The European Central Bank expects a peak only later this year, before a slowdown next year. Yet supply-chain bottlenecks in manufacturing are already lasting longer than many had initially anticipated, and surveys show companies increasingly trying to pass on costs to customers to protect profit margins. Energy prices rose 1.3 percent last month, more than 17 percent from a year earlier.
Sanofi does not plan to pursue the development of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against COVID-19 because the shot will come too late to market. The French pharmaceutical giant, which has lagged rivals in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling COVID-19 shots, made the decision despite positive results at phase 1 and 2 trials. Carrying on with the development “wouldn’t address an immediate public health need, because the product would arrive too late on the market,” a spokesperson said. “Sanofi is focusing therefore on a recombinant protein candidate to address the needs of a booster vaccine.” The French drugmaker is
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
Every morning, Sam Josti logged on from her home in the US to teach children halfway around the world, just one of thousands of foreign-language tutors giving Chinese students a rare window into Western culture. However, tutors like Massachusetts-based Josti have taken a sharp financial hit after Beijing’s harsh crackdown on extracurricular classes pulled the blinds down over the outside world for Chinese students. Foreign-language teaching firms had long tapped into a vast demand for English in China, where armies of parents are eager to get their children ahead in a cutthroat education system in which a single exam can determine a