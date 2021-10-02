World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Business confidence rises

Confidence among major Japanese manufacturers last quarter improved for a fifth consecutive quarter, a key business survey showed yesterday. The Bank of Japan’s Tankan survey — a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies — rose to 18 in the past three months from 14 in the previous quarter. The short-term business sentiment survey reports the difference between the percentage of firms that are upbeat and those that see conditions as unfavorable. It is considered to be the broadest indicator of how Japan’s business community is faring. The latest reading was slightly better than market expectations of 13, and comes after it hit its highest level since 2018 in the previous quarters on hopes of a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, despite some setbacks.

TRADE

Australia-EU talks delayed

A long-planned round of Australia-EU free-trade agreement (FTA) talks have been postponed, a European official confirmed yesterday, after fury over Canberra’s decision to cancel a major French submarine contract. “The FTA trade round has been postponed for a month,” an EU official in Canberra said, throwing the future of the far-reaching pact into doubt. Australia last month abruptly canceled a multibillion-dollar contract for 12 French submarines, opting instead to buy nuclear-powered US-designed vessels. The decision prompted a major diplomatic spat with one of the EU’s largest members and now appears to have hit ties with the entire bloc. France has publicly said it can no longer trust Australia’s government, accusing officials of lying and questioning whether the trade deal can go ahead.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW feeling optimistic

BMW AG is going against the tide of warnings over a worsening chip shortage to raise profit expectations for this year as higher vehicle prices counter the crippling supply-chain crunch. The German luxury automaker expects earnings before interest and tax margin on automaking of 9.5 to 10.5 percent, up from its previous guidance of 7 to 9 percent, BMW said late on Thursday. The company also raised returns for its financial services unit. “Whilst the semiconductor supply restrictions are expected to further impact production and deliveries, the continuing positive pricing effects for both new and pre-owned vehicles will overcompensate these negative sales volume effects,” the Munich-based company said.

EUROZONE

Inflation takes off

Inflation in the eurozone accelerated more than expected to the highest level in 13 years, adding fuel to a debate over how long the post-COVID-19 crisis spike would last. Consumer prices rose 3.4 percent last month, compared with an estimate of 3.3 percent, figures released by Eurostat yesterday showed. Core inflation climbed to 1.9 percent, a rate not seen since 2008. Price growth was driven mainly by effects related to the pandemic and the reopening of economies after long stretches of shutdowns. The European Central Bank expects a peak only later this year, before a slowdown next year. Yet supply-chain bottlenecks in manufacturing are already lasting longer than many had initially anticipated, and surveys show companies increasingly trying to pass on costs to customers to protect profit margins. Energy prices rose 1.3 percent last month, more than 17 percent from a year earlier.