New vehicle sales rose 24.1 percent from last year to 41,133 units last month, marking the best September sales in about 16 years, as commercial vehicle demand grew during the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the Motor Vehicles Office showed.
Sales were surprisingly robust, beating an estimated 40,000 units by Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), the nation’s biggest vehicle distributor.
On an annual basis, new vehicle sales expanded 10.4 percent from 37,000 units in September last year.
Photo provided by Hotai Motor Co
Commercial vehicle sales jumped a surprising 15 percent year-on-year last month, as online shopping during the pandemic spurred vehicles sales, Hotai said.
Additionally, heavy-duty vehicles owners retired older models after stricter waste emission standards were introduced last month, the company said.
Hotai said that a reduction in COVID-19 infections also helped lift purchasing sentiment. The scarcity of vehicle supply and potential price hikes also prompted consumption, it said.
Aggregate new vehicle sales in the first nine months of this year rose 2.6 percent to 334,152 units from a year ago, the data showed.
Hotai, which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, on Wednesday raised its sales forecast for this year to 450,000 units from an earlier estimate of 440,000 units.
The auto distributor expects last month’s growth momentum to extend into this month, with new vehicle sales increasing 1 percent year-on-year due to robust demand for its new Corolla Cross GR Sport and luxury-brand LEXUS vehicles.
Hotai expects about 11,100 sales of imported models this month, slightly below normal levels, due to shortages of chips and other key components.
China Motor Corp (中華汽車), which distributes CMC-brand commercial cars and Mitsubishi sedans, sold 4,411 units last month, up 0.9 percent month-on-month, or 32.1 percent year-on-year. That gave it a 10.7 percent market share.
