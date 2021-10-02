PMI slides, but businesses upbeat

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The nation’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slid to 54.7 last month from 58.5 one month earlier, as local manufacturers generally saw business increase, but at the softest pace in 14 months, IHS Markit Taiwan said yesterday.

The latest PMI reading, though comfortably above the expansion notch, marked a second month of slowdown, it said, attributing it to supply chain disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

PMI data aim to gauge the heath of the manufacturing industry, with values above 50 indicating expansion and points below the threshold suggesting contractions.

“The survey signaled a further loss of growth momentum across Taiwan’s manufacturing sector in September, with both production and sales expanding at the weakest rates for over a year,” IHS Markit associate economic director Annabel Fiddes said.

Taiwanese manufacturers reported much softer gains in overall new work at the end of the third quarter, the survey said, adding that the increase was mild and the weakest in 14 months.

The pandemic was cited as a key factor weighing on sales. That accounted for subdued increases in new export business, although the upturn was healthy overall, it said.

Industrial output expanded modestly last month, with the growth rate also slipping to a 14-month low, it said, saying that raw material shortages and supplier delays dampened production.

Supply chain delays remained severe, although not as widespread as in August, it said.

Lead times stretched further due to persistent material shortages, insufficient capacity and logistical delays, it said.

Meanwhile, inflationary pressure remained sharp, although they subsided slightly from August, it said.

Consequently, business confidence dropped to its lowest level since June last year, it said.

It is crucial that supply chain disruptions come to an end so that the manufacturing industry’s operations can return to normalcy and support a sustained economic recovery ahead, Fiddes said.

At the same time, the pandemic continues to cloud business outlooks and raises questions regarding when infections might cease to be downside risks, Fiddes said.

While Taiwan has shown its ability to control outbreaks, cases are still high elsewhere in Asia and around the world, IHS Markit said.

Fast-rising vaccination rates globally would hopefully help curtail the negative effects of the pandemic and restore confidence in the future, Fiddes said.

Taiwan is to release its official PMI data on Monday.