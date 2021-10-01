World Business Quick Take

UNITED KINGDOM

Virus-era safety nets to end

The government is ending two of its COVID-19 pandemic-era safety net programs that pumped almost ￡80 billion (US$108 billion) into the economy, a move that campaigners say would leave more working families in poverty, and widen the gap between rich and poor. Over the next week, furlough support for wages that helped 8.9 million workers at its peak and a temporary increase in benefits for about 6 million people are due to end. They softened the blow of successive lockdowns and prevented a spike in unemployment. Ending the programs adds further pressure on household finances, with growth slowing and inflation rising. Those trends have left many lawmakers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party critical of reducing the universal credit uplift in particular.

RUSSIA

Facebook could face fines

The government might seek to fine social media giant Facebook up to 10 percent of its annual turnover in the country for a repeated failure to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, the Vedomosti daily reported yesterday. Moscow has increased pressure on foreign tech companies as part of a long-running push to assert greater sovereignty over its segment of the Internet, including efforts to make companies store residents’ personal data in its territory. On Wednesday, the Kremlin threatened to block YouTube after the video-hosting giant removed state-backed broadcaster RT’s German-language channels.

APPAREL

Boohoo, H&M decelerate

Boohoo Group PLC lowered its forecast for sales and profitability, while Hennes & Mauritz AB’s (H&M) revenue growth decelerated as high shipping costs and global supply chain disruptions start to challenge European clothing retailers. Boohoo shares slumped as much as 17 percent after the UK company said that full-year sales growth might come in below its previous estimate of 25 percent and cut its margin target. H&M said that sales decelerated last month, as product delays prevented it from keeping up with consumer demand. The supply-chain effects have been magnified for the retailers as demand rises post-lockdown, but capacity in shipping and air freight remains tight and costly. The slowdown in Boohoo’s growth comes after revenue had jumped nearly one-third in the first quarter. H&M said that sales gained only slightly last month, decelerating from 14 percent growth in the third quarter of last year.

EU

Employment recovers

Germany’s labor-market recovery continued at a slower pace last month amid fading momentum in the country’s reopening boom. Unemployment in Europe’s largest economy fell by 30,000 last month, keeping the jobless rate at 5.5 percent. In the eurozone, joblessness declined to 7.5 percent in August. Forecasts for domestic growth have been cut in the past few weeks as businesses are grappling with stubborn shortages of parts and raw materials. The issue grew even more acute last month, when more than 77 percent of local manufacturers reported facing such problems, the Ifo Institute said. Although services are continuing their rebound from COVID-19 shutdowns, momentum has somewhat moderated. Unemployment in Italy, which heavily relies on tourism, unexpectedly held at 9.3 percent in August, disappointing forecasts for a small decline.