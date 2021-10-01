UNITED KINGDOM
Virus-era safety nets to end
The government is ending two of its COVID-19 pandemic-era safety net programs that pumped almost ￡80 billion (US$108 billion) into the economy, a move that campaigners say would leave more working families in poverty, and widen the gap between rich and poor. Over the next week, furlough support for wages that helped 8.9 million workers at its peak and a temporary increase in benefits for about 6 million people are due to end. They softened the blow of successive lockdowns and prevented a spike in unemployment. Ending the programs adds further pressure on household finances, with growth slowing and inflation rising. Those trends have left many lawmakers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party critical of reducing the universal credit uplift in particular.
RUSSIA
Facebook could face fines
The government might seek to fine social media giant Facebook up to 10 percent of its annual turnover in the country for a repeated failure to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, the Vedomosti daily reported yesterday. Moscow has increased pressure on foreign tech companies as part of a long-running push to assert greater sovereignty over its segment of the Internet, including efforts to make companies store residents’ personal data in its territory. On Wednesday, the Kremlin threatened to block YouTube after the video-hosting giant removed state-backed broadcaster RT’s German-language channels.
APPAREL
Boohoo, H&M decelerate
Boohoo Group PLC lowered its forecast for sales and profitability, while Hennes & Mauritz AB’s (H&M) revenue growth decelerated as high shipping costs and global supply chain disruptions start to challenge European clothing retailers. Boohoo shares slumped as much as 17 percent after the UK company said that full-year sales growth might come in below its previous estimate of 25 percent and cut its margin target. H&M said that sales decelerated last month, as product delays prevented it from keeping up with consumer demand. The supply-chain effects have been magnified for the retailers as demand rises post-lockdown, but capacity in shipping and air freight remains tight and costly. The slowdown in Boohoo’s growth comes after revenue had jumped nearly one-third in the first quarter. H&M said that sales gained only slightly last month, decelerating from 14 percent growth in the third quarter of last year.
EU
Employment recovers
Germany’s labor-market recovery continued at a slower pace last month amid fading momentum in the country’s reopening boom. Unemployment in Europe’s largest economy fell by 30,000 last month, keeping the jobless rate at 5.5 percent. In the eurozone, joblessness declined to 7.5 percent in August. Forecasts for domestic growth have been cut in the past few weeks as businesses are grappling with stubborn shortages of parts and raw materials. The issue grew even more acute last month, when more than 77 percent of local manufacturers reported facing such problems, the Ifo Institute said. Although services are continuing their rebound from COVID-19 shutdowns, momentum has somewhat moderated. Unemployment in Italy, which heavily relies on tourism, unexpectedly held at 9.3 percent in August, disappointing forecasts for a small decline.
Sanofi does not plan to pursue the development of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against COVID-19 because the shot will come too late to market. The French pharmaceutical giant, which has lagged rivals in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling COVID-19 shots, made the decision despite positive results at phase 1 and 2 trials. Carrying on with the development “wouldn’t address an immediate public health need, because the product would arrive too late on the market,” a spokesperson said. “Sanofi is focusing therefore on a recombinant protein candidate to address the needs of a booster vaccine.” The French drugmaker is
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
Power rationing and forced cuts to factory production in China are widening amid electricity supply issues and a push to enforce environmental regulations. The curbs have expanded to more than 10 provinces, including economic powerhouses Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong, the 21st Century Business Herald reported yesterday. Several companies have reported the impacts of power curbs in filings on China’s stock exchanges. Local governments are ordering power cuts as they try to hit targets for reducing energy and emissions intensity. The country’s top economic planner last month flagged nine provinces for increasing intensity this year amid a strong economic rebound from the COVID-19
Nike Inc lowered its sales outlook as production and shipping delays hobbled the company’s efforts to meet strong demand for shoes and athletic wear. Sales this quarter could fall as factory closures in Vietnam prevent Nike from keeping up with consumer demand, the world’s largest athletic wear company said on Thursday. That means full-year growth would be in the mid-single digits rather than the low double digit percentage rate Nike targeted earlier. Factory shutdowns in Vietnam due to a COVID-19 resurgence are hitting athletic wear makers hard as they are unable to supply enough shoes to consumers around the world. Adidas AG