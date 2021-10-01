The US Congress was moving to avert one crisis while putting off another, with the US Senate poised to approve legislation that would fund the federal government into early December.
The US House of Representatives was expected to approve the measure following the Senate vote yesterday, preventing a partial government shutdown as the new fiscal year begins today.
Democrats were forced to remove a suspension of the federal government’s borrowing limit from the bill at the insistence of Republicans. If the debt limit is not raised by Oct. 18, the country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said.
Republicans said that Democrats have the votes to raise the debt ceiling, and Republican leader Mitch McConnell is insisting that they do so.
However, the immediate priority facing Congress is to keep the government running as the current fiscal year ended yesterday. The bill’s expected approval is to give time to craft spending bills that fund federal agencies and the programs they administer.
Meanwhile, Democrats are struggling over how to get US President Joe Biden’s top domestic priorities over the finish line. Those include a bipartisan infrastructure bill that contains new spending for roads, bridges and broadband, as well as a slate of social, health and environmental programs.
“With so many critical issues to address, the last thing the American people need right now is a government shutdown,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Schumer said the stopgap spending legislation would provide aid for those reeling from Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters, and funding to support Afghan evacuees.
Action in the final hours to avoid a partial government shutdown has become almost routine, with lawmakers usually able to fashion a compromise. The funding bill was slowed this time by disagreement over allowing the government to take on more debt so that it could continue to meet its financial obligations.
The US has never defaulted on its debts in the modern era, and historically both parties have voted to raise the limit. This time, Democrats wanted to take care of both priorities in one bill, but Senate Republicans blocked that effort on Monday.
Sanofi does not plan to pursue the development of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against COVID-19 because the shot will come too late to market. The French pharmaceutical giant, which has lagged rivals in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling COVID-19 shots, made the decision despite positive results at phase 1 and 2 trials. Carrying on with the development “wouldn’t address an immediate public health need, because the product would arrive too late on the market,” a spokesperson said. “Sanofi is focusing therefore on a recombinant protein candidate to address the needs of a booster vaccine.” The French drugmaker is
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
Power rationing and forced cuts to factory production in China are widening amid electricity supply issues and a push to enforce environmental regulations. The curbs have expanded to more than 10 provinces, including economic powerhouses Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong, the 21st Century Business Herald reported yesterday. Several companies have reported the impacts of power curbs in filings on China’s stock exchanges. Local governments are ordering power cuts as they try to hit targets for reducing energy and emissions intensity. The country’s top economic planner last month flagged nine provinces for increasing intensity this year amid a strong economic rebound from the COVID-19
Nike Inc lowered its sales outlook as production and shipping delays hobbled the company’s efforts to meet strong demand for shoes and athletic wear. Sales this quarter could fall as factory closures in Vietnam prevent Nike from keeping up with consumer demand, the world’s largest athletic wear company said on Thursday. That means full-year growth would be in the mid-single digits rather than the low double digit percentage rate Nike targeted earlier. Factory shutdowns in Vietnam due to a COVID-19 resurgence are hitting athletic wear makers hard as they are unable to supply enough shoes to consumers around the world. Adidas AG