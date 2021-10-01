Congress moves to prevent shutdown

BECOMING ROUTINE: Democrats and Republicans work toward agreement to keep the government running and avoid a financial crisis in what now seems a regular event

AP, Washington





The US Congress was moving to avert one crisis while putting off another, with the US Senate poised to approve legislation that would fund the federal government into early December.

The US House of Representatives was expected to approve the measure following the Senate vote yesterday, preventing a partial government shutdown as the new fiscal year begins today.

Democrats were forced to remove a suspension of the federal government’s borrowing limit from the bill at the insistence of Republicans. If the debt limit is not raised by Oct. 18, the country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said.

Republicans said that Democrats have the votes to raise the debt ceiling, and Republican leader Mitch McConnell is insisting that they do so.

However, the immediate priority facing Congress is to keep the government running as the current fiscal year ended yesterday. The bill’s expected approval is to give time to craft spending bills that fund federal agencies and the programs they administer.

Meanwhile, Democrats are struggling over how to get US President Joe Biden’s top domestic priorities over the finish line. Those include a bipartisan infrastructure bill that contains new spending for roads, bridges and broadband, as well as a slate of social, health and environmental programs.

“With so many critical issues to address, the last thing the American people need right now is a government shutdown,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer said the stopgap spending legislation would provide aid for those reeling from Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters, and funding to support Afghan evacuees.

Action in the final hours to avoid a partial government shutdown has become almost routine, with lawmakers usually able to fashion a compromise. The funding bill was slowed this time by disagreement over allowing the government to take on more debt so that it could continue to meet its financial obligations.

The US has never defaulted on its debts in the modern era, and historically both parties have voted to raise the limit. This time, Democrats wanted to take care of both priorities in one bill, but Senate Republicans blocked that effort on Monday.