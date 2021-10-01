UK economy rising steadily

Bloomberg





The UK economy emerged from the winter COVID-19 lockdown more strongly than expected, but not nearly enough to claw its way back to its pre-crisis size by the end of this year.

Second-quarter GDP rose 5.5 percent, beating estimates of 4.8 percent growth, figures published yesterday by the Office of National Statistics showed. The data, which reflected the reopening of stores and the hospitality industry, meant the economy was 3.3 percent smaller than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Hopes that the shortfall might be made up this year are fading, with consumers and businesses facing the headwinds of accelerating inflation and supply chain problems. That leaves the UK’s recovery trailing most advanced economies, with the US recouping its losses and the eurozone set to follow by the end of the year.

Slower growth in the final three months of the year could force the Bank of England to delay raising interest rates until next year. Financial markets expect borrowing costs to be raised in February to tame surging prices.

Assuming that the economy follows the path expected by the bank for the remainder of the year, output would still be 1.3 percent below levels before the pandemic.

The bank last week sharply downgraded its third-quarter growth forecast to 2.1 percent as companies faced shortages of workers and materials, and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases made consumers more reticent about spending.

Economists say its 2 percent forecast for the final three months of this year looks optimistic.

“The UK enters the final stretch of 2021 facing the challenging mix of slowing growth and rising inflation,” economist Dan Hanson wrote in a report. “We don’t expect the economy to reach its pre-pandemic level until the middle of next year — that’s six months later than we previously forecast.”

Second-quarter data showed that government spending, exports and business investment were stronger than estimated.

Office of National Statistics figures showed that consumers saved 11.7 percent of their income in the second quarter. The ratio was down from a revised 18.4 percent in the first quarter, when the country was under a third national lockdown. That was above levels of less than 7 percent prior to the pandemic.

The current account deficit narrowed unexpectedly to ￡8.6 billion (US$11.6 billion), about half the rate expected, 1.5 percent of GDP.