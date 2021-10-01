The UK economy emerged from the winter COVID-19 lockdown more strongly than expected, but not nearly enough to claw its way back to its pre-crisis size by the end of this year.
Second-quarter GDP rose 5.5 percent, beating estimates of 4.8 percent growth, figures published yesterday by the Office of National Statistics showed. The data, which reflected the reopening of stores and the hospitality industry, meant the economy was 3.3 percent smaller than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Hopes that the shortfall might be made up this year are fading, with consumers and businesses facing the headwinds of accelerating inflation and supply chain problems. That leaves the UK’s recovery trailing most advanced economies, with the US recouping its losses and the eurozone set to follow by the end of the year.
Slower growth in the final three months of the year could force the Bank of England to delay raising interest rates until next year. Financial markets expect borrowing costs to be raised in February to tame surging prices.
Assuming that the economy follows the path expected by the bank for the remainder of the year, output would still be 1.3 percent below levels before the pandemic.
The bank last week sharply downgraded its third-quarter growth forecast to 2.1 percent as companies faced shortages of workers and materials, and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases made consumers more reticent about spending.
Economists say its 2 percent forecast for the final three months of this year looks optimistic.
“The UK enters the final stretch of 2021 facing the challenging mix of slowing growth and rising inflation,” economist Dan Hanson wrote in a report. “We don’t expect the economy to reach its pre-pandemic level until the middle of next year — that’s six months later than we previously forecast.”
Second-quarter data showed that government spending, exports and business investment were stronger than estimated.
Office of National Statistics figures showed that consumers saved 11.7 percent of their income in the second quarter. The ratio was down from a revised 18.4 percent in the first quarter, when the country was under a third national lockdown. That was above levels of less than 7 percent prior to the pandemic.
The current account deficit narrowed unexpectedly to ￡8.6 billion (US$11.6 billion), about half the rate expected, 1.5 percent of GDP.
Sanofi does not plan to pursue the development of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against COVID-19 because the shot will come too late to market. The French pharmaceutical giant, which has lagged rivals in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling COVID-19 shots, made the decision despite positive results at phase 1 and 2 trials. Carrying on with the development “wouldn’t address an immediate public health need, because the product would arrive too late on the market,” a spokesperson said. “Sanofi is focusing therefore on a recombinant protein candidate to address the needs of a booster vaccine.” The French drugmaker is
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
Power rationing and forced cuts to factory production in China are widening amid electricity supply issues and a push to enforce environmental regulations. The curbs have expanded to more than 10 provinces, including economic powerhouses Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong, the 21st Century Business Herald reported yesterday. Several companies have reported the impacts of power curbs in filings on China’s stock exchanges. Local governments are ordering power cuts as they try to hit targets for reducing energy and emissions intensity. The country’s top economic planner last month flagged nine provinces for increasing intensity this year amid a strong economic rebound from the COVID-19
Nike Inc lowered its sales outlook as production and shipping delays hobbled the company’s efforts to meet strong demand for shoes and athletic wear. Sales this quarter could fall as factory closures in Vietnam prevent Nike from keeping up with consumer demand, the world’s largest athletic wear company said on Thursday. That means full-year growth would be in the mid-single digits rather than the low double digit percentage rate Nike targeted earlier. Factory shutdowns in Vietnam due to a COVID-19 resurgence are hitting athletic wear makers hard as they are unable to supply enough shoes to consumers around the world. Adidas AG