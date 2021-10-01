Despite a dramatic surge in liquified natural gas (LNG) prices worldwide, state-owned CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) plans to freeze natural gas prices for retail users for next month.
“As a 100 percent government-owned company, we have a social responsibility to keep prices stable, especially as many businesses and individuals are still economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said.
The average price of natural gas for domestic delivery is about NT$8 per 9 cubic meters, differing slightly depending on the purpose.
LNG for power generation is to rise modestly by 5 percent, still not enough to cover the company’s costs, Chang said.
“In addition to the cost of buying natural gas, we have the cost of receiving it and transporting it,” Chang said. He estimated the handling costs could be between NT$3 to NT$4 per 1 cubic meter.
Higher gas costs in addition to frozen prices means the more LNG CPC sells, the more the company loses.
“We could lose NT$30 billion to NT$40 billion [US$1.07 million to US$1.44 million] in our LNG business this year,” Chang said.
“However, we will do our best to make up for our loss with gains from our other business departments,” he added
“Our hope is CPC can still break even,” Chang said, adding that the company has made about NT$15 billion across all business units year to date.
Taiwan obtains about 70 percent of its LNG needs through long-term sales and purchase agreements tied to the price of petroleum, such as the 15-year deal it inked with Qatar in July. A further 20 percent is purchased through medium-term agreements, with the rest bought on the spot market to adjust supply and demand.
Earlier last month, spot prices for LNG for delivery reached an “all-time seasonal high,” Reuters reported, with average delivery for Northeast Asia Reaching US$20.10 per million British thermal units, or NT$19.78 per 1 cubic meter. That is about a 10-fold increase in price from a year ago, when demand was suppressed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
