Lordstown nears deal to sell US plant to Hon Hai

OHIO PURCHASE: The US vehicle maker, in need of cash, is ready to sell a manfacturing facility to Hon Hai, which is looking to expand into the EV market, sources said

Bloomberg





Lordstown Motors Corp, the electric truck start-up that acquired an Ohio car factory from General Motors Co, is near an agreement to sell the highly politicized plant to Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) — known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) internationally — after owning it less than two years, people familiar with the matter said.

The companies are set to announce the deal as soon as this week, the sources said on condition of anonymity, without disclosing its value.

Lordstown Motors struck a deal with GM in late 2019 to buy the plant, which the automaker had founded in 1966.

The sale would help embattled Lordstown Motors raise cash and realize the benefits of large-scale manufacturing much faster by building multiple models in the same facility.

For Hon Hai, a partner of Apple Inc, the plant represents the first automotive manufacturing footprint in the US, as the company accelerates a push into electric vehicles (EVs).

Lordstown Motors declined to comment. Hon Hai representatives did not imrespond to requests for comment either.

Selling the plant and operating in parallel with Hon Hai could make sense for Lordstown Motors. The company is working to get its Endurance pickup truck ready for production. Even if the truck finds customers, it is still a challenge for Lordstown Motors to fully utilize the plant.

The Ohio facility was set up to build more than 300,000 Chevrolet Cruze compact cars per year, before GM stopped building the vehicle in March 2019.

Lordstown Motors stepped in to purchase the facility after GM decided to shut it down.

The plant’s closure was a liability for then-US president Donald Trump, who a year earlier had discouraged rally-goers from selling their homes because of all the jobs that he would bring back to the area. US Democrats seized on the development as a symbol of unfulfilled promises made to voters in a key battleground state.

Lordstown Motors has had to re-establish its footing after ousting founder Steve Burns in June amid claims that he overstated future sale orders.

The company has been under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the US Department of Justice after an internal probe concluded that prior management had misstated preorders for the Endurance.

The company was warned that its ongoing status was in doubt. Burns was replaced and the company has been working to raise money and find partners.

Hon Hai, the world’s largest assembler of iPhones, is hoping to replicate its smartphone success by building clients’ EVs from the chassis up.