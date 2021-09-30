THAILAND
Key interest rate maintained
The central bank yesterday held its key interest rate unchanged as the country’s COVID-19 outbreak eases, allowing the government to loosen movement restrictions to boost local demand and tourism. The Bank of Thailand’s rate-setting committee voted unanimously to hold the one-day repurchase rate at a record-low 0.5 percent for an 11th straight meeting, as 19 of 22 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted. Earlier this month, the central bank relaxed rules for its low-interest loan program and boosted incentives for banks to encourage debt restructuring.
SAUDI ARABIA
Tourism plan launched
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Tuesday launched a 50 billion riyal (US$13.33 billion) strategy to develop the Aseer region on the Red Sea coast into a tourism hub that would attract 10 million visitors by 2030. The aim is to develop tourist attractions in the mountainous area and improve services and infrastructure, including healthcare and transport, state news agency SPA said. The Gulf Arab state wants to diversify its oil-dependent economy, with tourism contributing 10 percent of GDP by 2030.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AstraZeneca to buy Caelum
AstraZeneca PLC is to take full control of Caelum Biosciences Inc in a deal worth up to US$500 million, the drugmaker said yesterday, as it sharpens its focus on rare-disease drugs following its purchase of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Alexion had taken a minority stake in New Jersey-based Caelum in 2019, before it was acquired by AstraZeneca for US$39 billion earlier this year. AstraZeneca is to pay US$150 million to buy the remaining stake it does not already own in Caelum and potential milestone-based payments of up to US$350 million.
AVIATION
China obstructing sales: US
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Tuesday said that the Chinese government is preventing its domestic airlines from buying “tens of billions of dollars” of US-manufactured airplanes. Raimondo said that China is not abiding by commitments to buy US goods it made last year as part of a trade deal made with the previous administration. Boeing and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.
ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix buys game studio
Netflix Inc has acquired its first video game studio, as the streaming giant bids to expand its entertainment empire with a push into the lucrative gaming sector. The company on Tuesday announced that it has bought the California-based Night School Studio, best known as the creators of paranormal thriller game Oxenfree. Night School cofounder Sean Krankel said in a blog post that it was “a surreal honor” to be the first games developer to join Netflix.
SEMICONDUCTORS
ASML ups sales guidance
ASML Holding NV raised its sales guidance for coming years as chipmakers rush to boost production by ordering more of its machines that make high-end semiconductors. The company expects annual revenue in 2025 of about 24 billion to 30 billion euros (US$28 billion to US$35 billion), with a gross margin of 54 to 56 percent, it said in a statement. It had previously expected an opportunity for sales of 15 billion to 24 billion euros. The company forecast annual revenue growth of about 11 percent for this decade.
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases
Power rationing and forced cuts to factory production in China are widening amid electricity supply issues and a push to enforce environmental regulations. The curbs have expanded to more than 10 provinces, including economic powerhouses Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong, the 21st Century Business Herald reported yesterday. Several companies have reported the impacts of power curbs in filings on China’s stock exchanges. Local governments are ordering power cuts as they try to hit targets for reducing energy and emissions intensity. The country’s top economic planner last month flagged nine provinces for increasing intensity this year amid a strong economic rebound from the COVID-19
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
Nike Inc lowered its sales outlook as production and shipping delays hobbled the company’s efforts to meet strong demand for shoes and athletic wear. Sales this quarter could fall as factory closures in Vietnam prevent Nike from keeping up with consumer demand, the world’s largest athletic wear company said on Thursday. That means full-year growth would be in the mid-single digits rather than the low double digit percentage rate Nike targeted earlier. Factory shutdowns in Vietnam due to a COVID-19 resurgence are hitting athletic wear makers hard as they are unable to supply enough shoes to consumers around the world. Adidas AG