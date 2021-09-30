World Business Quick Take

THAILAND

Key interest rate maintained

The central bank yesterday held its key interest rate unchanged as the country’s COVID-19 outbreak eases, allowing the government to loosen movement restrictions to boost local demand and tourism. The Bank of Thailand’s rate-setting committee voted unanimously to hold the one-day repurchase rate at a record-low 0.5 percent for an 11th straight meeting, as 19 of 22 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted. Earlier this month, the central bank relaxed rules for its low-interest loan program and boosted incentives for banks to encourage debt restructuring.

SAUDI ARABIA

Tourism plan launched

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Tuesday launched a 50 billion riyal (US$13.33 billion) strategy to develop the Aseer region on the Red Sea coast into a tourism hub that would attract 10 million visitors by 2030. The aim is to develop tourist attractions in the mountainous area and improve services and infrastructure, including healthcare and transport, state news agency SPA said. The Gulf Arab state wants to diversify its oil-dependent economy, with tourism contributing 10 percent of GDP by 2030.

PHARMACEUTICALS

AstraZeneca to buy Caelum

AstraZeneca PLC is to take full control of Caelum Biosciences Inc in a deal worth up to US$500 million, the drugmaker said yesterday, as it sharpens its focus on rare-disease drugs following its purchase of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Alexion had taken a minority stake in New Jersey-based Caelum in 2019, before it was acquired by AstraZeneca for US$39 billion earlier this year. AstraZeneca is to pay US$150 million to buy the remaining stake it does not already own in Caelum and potential milestone-based payments of up to US$350 million.

AVIATION

China obstructing sales: US

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Tuesday said that the Chinese government is preventing its domestic airlines from buying “tens of billions of dollars” of US-manufactured airplanes. Raimondo said that China is not abiding by commitments to buy US goods it made last year as part of a trade deal made with the previous administration. Boeing and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix buys game studio

Netflix Inc has acquired its first video game studio, as the streaming giant bids to expand its entertainment empire with a push into the lucrative gaming sector. The company on Tuesday announced that it has bought the California-based Night School Studio, best known as the creators of paranormal thriller game Oxenfree. Night School cofounder Sean Krankel said in a blog post that it was “a surreal honor” to be the first games developer to join Netflix.

SEMICONDUCTORS

ASML ups sales guidance

ASML Holding NV raised its sales guidance for coming years as chipmakers rush to boost production by ordering more of its machines that make high-end semiconductors. The company expects annual revenue in 2025 of about 24 billion to 30 billion euros (US$28 billion to US$35 billion), with a gross margin of 54 to 56 percent, it said in a statement. It had previously expected an opportunity for sales of 15 billion to 24 billion euros. The company forecast annual revenue growth of about 11 percent for this decade.