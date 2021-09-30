China stepped in to buy a stake in a struggling regional bank from China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) as it seeks to limit contagion in the financial sector from the embattled property developer.
Evergrande agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in Shengjing Bank Co (盛京銀行) to the local Shenyang government for 10 billion yuan (US$1.55 billion), with the bank demanding that all proceeds go to settling debts with the lender, a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange said.
In that case, the sale would do little to help Evergrande pay its massive debts to bondholders and homebuyers.
Photo: Reuters
The sale illustrates how authorities are taking steps to minimize fallout to the banking system from the worsening liquidity crisis at Evergrande as they try to avoid a bailout.
At least 10 banks told investors earlier this month that they have sufficient collateral for loans to the developer and risks are under control.
Hong Kong’s central bank asked lenders to report their exposure to Evergrande, people familiar with the matter said.
In a sign of investor nervousness toward the banking industry, Dongguan Rural Commercial Bank Co (東莞農村商銀) plunged on its debut in Hong Kong. The lender listed its exposure to the real-estate sector as a risk factor in a preliminary prospectus, saying the industry accounted for 8.8 percent of its commercial loans as of March 31.
Evergrande would sell about 1.75 billion non-publicly traded domestic shares in Shengjing Bank to Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group Co (瀋陽盛京金控投資集團) at 5.7 yuan apiece, the statement said.
The developer’s stake in the lender would drop to 14.57 percent after the latest transaction, which requires relevant approvals. Evergrande raised about 1 billion yuan from a previous stake sale of Shengjing Bank last month.
Evergrande shares climbed 15 percent in Hong Kong yesterday, paring their year-to-date decline to 78 percent.
Its US dollar bond due next year was down a touch at US$0.253 on the dollar, while its 2025 note was unchanged at US$0.235, Bloomberg-compiled prices showed.
Shengjing Bank was untraded after closing at HK$7 on Tuesday.
The bank posted a more than 60 percent drop in first-half profit due to a decline in net interest income and higher impairment losses on assets.
“The company’s liquidity issue has adversely affected Shengjing Bank in a material way,” Evergrande said in the statement, adding that the introduction of the purchaser will help to stabilize the bank’s operations.
Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings yesterday downgraded the developer’s credit rating to “C” from “CC,” saying that Evergrande likely missed interest payment on senior unsecured notes and entered a 30-day grace period.
The developer needed to pay a US$45.2 million coupon yesterday for a dollar bond that matures in 2024, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
“With so many upcoming coupon payments toward year-end, selling non-core assets is the most efficient way for Evergrande to raise funds,” UOB Kay Hian Pte Ltd (大華繼顯) executive director Steven Leung (梁偉源) said.
The central government is “watching very closely” the proceeds from asset sales, he said.
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases
Power rationing and forced cuts to factory production in China are widening amid electricity supply issues and a push to enforce environmental regulations. The curbs have expanded to more than 10 provinces, including economic powerhouses Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong, the 21st Century Business Herald reported yesterday. Several companies have reported the impacts of power curbs in filings on China’s stock exchanges. Local governments are ordering power cuts as they try to hit targets for reducing energy and emissions intensity. The country’s top economic planner last month flagged nine provinces for increasing intensity this year amid a strong economic rebound from the COVID-19
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
Nike Inc lowered its sales outlook as production and shipping delays hobbled the company’s efforts to meet strong demand for shoes and athletic wear. Sales this quarter could fall as factory closures in Vietnam prevent Nike from keeping up with consumer demand, the world’s largest athletic wear company said on Thursday. That means full-year growth would be in the mid-single digits rather than the low double digit percentage rate Nike targeted earlier. Factory shutdowns in Vietnam due to a COVID-19 resurgence are hitting athletic wear makers hard as they are unable to supply enough shoes to consumers around the world. Adidas AG