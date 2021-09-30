Evergrande to sell bank stake to state

DEAL: Evergrande said it would sell a 20% stake in Shengjing Bank for 10 billion yuan to settle debts with the lender, as Fitch Ratings downgraded the developer’s credit rating

China stepped in to buy a stake in a struggling regional bank from China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) as it seeks to limit contagion in the financial sector from the embattled property developer.

Evergrande agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in Shengjing Bank Co (盛京銀行) to the local Shenyang government for 10 billion yuan (US$1.55 billion), with the bank demanding that all proceeds go to settling debts with the lender, a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange said.

In that case, the sale would do little to help Evergrande pay its massive debts to bondholders and homebuyers.

The China Evergrande Centre building sign is pictured in Hong Kong on Thursday last week. Photo: Reuters

The sale illustrates how authorities are taking steps to minimize fallout to the banking system from the worsening liquidity crisis at Evergrande as they try to avoid a bailout.

At least 10 banks told investors earlier this month that they have sufficient collateral for loans to the developer and risks are under control.

Hong Kong’s central bank asked lenders to report their exposure to Evergrande, people familiar with the matter said.

In a sign of investor nervousness toward the banking industry, Dongguan Rural Commercial Bank Co (東莞農村商銀) plunged on its debut in Hong Kong. The lender listed its exposure to the real-estate sector as a risk factor in a preliminary prospectus, saying the industry accounted for 8.8 percent of its commercial loans as of March 31.

Evergrande would sell about 1.75 billion non-publicly traded domestic shares in Shengjing Bank to Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group Co (瀋陽盛京金控投資集團) at 5.7 yuan apiece, the statement said.

The developer’s stake in the lender would drop to 14.57 percent after the latest transaction, which requires relevant approvals. Evergrande raised about 1 billion yuan from a previous stake sale of Shengjing Bank last month.

Evergrande shares climbed 15 percent in Hong Kong yesterday, paring their year-to-date decline to 78 percent.

Its US dollar bond due next year was down a touch at US$0.253 on the dollar, while its 2025 note was unchanged at US$0.235, Bloomberg-compiled prices showed.

Shengjing Bank was untraded after closing at HK$7 on Tuesday.

The bank posted a more than 60 percent drop in first-half profit due to a decline in net interest income and higher impairment losses on assets.

“The company’s liquidity issue has adversely affected Shengjing Bank in a material way,” Evergrande said in the statement, adding that the introduction of the purchaser will help to stabilize the bank’s operations.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings yesterday downgraded the developer’s credit rating to “C” from “CC,” saying that Evergrande likely missed interest payment on senior unsecured notes and entered a 30-day grace period.

The developer needed to pay a US$45.2 million coupon yesterday for a dollar bond that matures in 2024, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

“With so many upcoming coupon payments toward year-end, selling non-core assets is the most efficient way for Evergrande to raise funds,” UOB Kay Hian Pte Ltd (大華繼顯) executive director Steven Leung (梁偉源) said.

The central government is “watching very closely” the proceeds from asset sales, he said.