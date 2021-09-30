PCB firms fret over Chinese cuts

ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB

By Lisa Wang