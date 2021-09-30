Researcher expects stable flat panel driver IC prices

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





The prices of driver ICs used in flat panels are next quarter likely to remain flat or rise slightly from this quarter amid faltering demand for TV and PC panels, and increased wafer costs, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) forecast yesterday.

However, suppliers of driver ICs used in PCs, Chromebooks and other information technology devices might offer sales on bundles of driver ICs, time controllers and power management ICs with the aim of supporting driver IC prices, the Taipei-based market researcher said in a report.

As demand for time controllers and power management ICs remains robust, and supply is still scarce, prices of time controllers and power management ICs are likely to increase next quarter because of higher costs, as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) has significantly raised prices for those chips, it said.

Driver ICs used in high-definition OLED panels for cellphones are among the few chips that would continue to increase in price next quarter, TrendFroce said, attributing the price hikes to the technology’s high barrier and suppliers’ limited capacity.

Next year, capacity management would be a challenge for driver IC manufacturers, as supply constraints would be gradually resolved in the first two quarters, the report said.

“Moving into 2022, flat panel demand is to slacken further during the slow season in the first half, which could lead to [a downward] adjustment in driver IC demand,” TrendForce said.

Adding to the weakness, panel makers would have to digest a buildup in inventory, which could curtail chip orders, it said.