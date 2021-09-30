The prices of driver ICs used in flat panels are next quarter likely to remain flat or rise slightly from this quarter amid faltering demand for TV and PC panels, and increased wafer costs, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) forecast yesterday.
However, suppliers of driver ICs used in PCs, Chromebooks and other information technology devices might offer sales on bundles of driver ICs, time controllers and power management ICs with the aim of supporting driver IC prices, the Taipei-based market researcher said in a report.
As demand for time controllers and power management ICs remains robust, and supply is still scarce, prices of time controllers and power management ICs are likely to increase next quarter because of higher costs, as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) has significantly raised prices for those chips, it said.
Driver ICs used in high-definition OLED panels for cellphones are among the few chips that would continue to increase in price next quarter, TrendFroce said, attributing the price hikes to the technology’s high barrier and suppliers’ limited capacity.
Next year, capacity management would be a challenge for driver IC manufacturers, as supply constraints would be gradually resolved in the first two quarters, the report said.
“Moving into 2022, flat panel demand is to slacken further during the slow season in the first half, which could lead to [a downward] adjustment in driver IC demand,” TrendForce said.
Adding to the weakness, panel makers would have to digest a buildup in inventory, which could curtail chip orders, it said.
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases
Power rationing and forced cuts to factory production in China are widening amid electricity supply issues and a push to enforce environmental regulations. The curbs have expanded to more than 10 provinces, including economic powerhouses Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong, the 21st Century Business Herald reported yesterday. Several companies have reported the impacts of power curbs in filings on China’s stock exchanges. Local governments are ordering power cuts as they try to hit targets for reducing energy and emissions intensity. The country’s top economic planner last month flagged nine provinces for increasing intensity this year amid a strong economic rebound from the COVID-19
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
Nike Inc lowered its sales outlook as production and shipping delays hobbled the company’s efforts to meet strong demand for shoes and athletic wear. Sales this quarter could fall as factory closures in Vietnam prevent Nike from keeping up with consumer demand, the world’s largest athletic wear company said on Thursday. That means full-year growth would be in the mid-single digits rather than the low double digit percentage rate Nike targeted earlier. Factory shutdowns in Vietnam due to a COVID-19 resurgence are hitting athletic wear makers hard as they are unable to supply enough shoes to consumers around the world. Adidas AG