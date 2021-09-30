The TAIEX lost more than 300 points yesterday, following declines on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the NASDAQ on Tuesday caused by the 10-year US Treasury yield hitting its highest level since June, dealers said.
The Dow dropped 1.63 percent and the tech-heavy NASDAQ fell 2.83 percent on Tuesday.
Tech heavyweights came under pressure throughout yesterday’s session, pushing the electronics sector down 2.49 percent by the end of the session, with the sub-index for the semiconductor industry declining 2.86 percent.
“The spike in the US Treasury yield made tech stocks appear overvalued and look less attractive, and that is why these stocks at home and on the US markets got hit,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said.
Leading the downturn, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shed 2.36 percent to close at NT$580, but came off a low of NT$577.
“Today, TSMC fell victim to US volatility, contributing more than 100 points in losses to the TAIEX due to its large weighting,” Huang said.
The TAIEX ended down 325.98 points, or 1.90 percent, at 16,855.46. Turnover totaled NT$323.42 billion (US$11.63 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$35.45 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
Apart from the electronics sector, the paper sector fell 4.13 percent and the plastics sector dropped 1.29 percent, while the auto sector declined 2.25 percent and the rubber sector lost 1.51 percent.
It was no surprise that the plunge on US markets affected old-economy stocks in Taiwan, as the two nations’ markets are closely linked, Huang said.
“The growing bond yield in the US reflects worries about the debt ceiling standstill on Capitol Hill, which has boosted fears over a possible default on the [US] government’s interest rate payments, so local investors should pay close attention to when the debt ceiling problems will be resolved,” Huang said.
