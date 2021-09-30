The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has denied companies the option of merging with special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to list on the local stock market, commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on Tuesday.
The commission made its stance firm, even though Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) earlier this month announced plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on the NASDAQ via a merger with US-based Poema Global Holdings Corp.
The listing mechanism involving SPACs might not fit the local stock market, in which individual investors account for about 70 percent of all investors, while the majority of investors in the US stock market are institutional investors, who can take higher risks, Huang said
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
Even the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has concerns about SPACs, he said.
Regulations in the US allow a SPAC to go public without any actual business or revenue, and a SPAC only exists to acquire a target company within two years, offering a way for a private company to go public and bypass the time and expense of an IPO, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Kuo Chia-chun (郭佳君) said.
This practice is in conflict with practices in Taiwan, as even by the loosest listing rules, the Taiwan Stock Exchange and Taipei Exchange must review financial reports of the companies seeking to go public, but a SPAC cannot produce financial reports as it does not have real operations, Kuo said.
The SEC is researching how to enhance protection for investors, after a SPAC exaggerated the profit potential of its target company, and until the US regulator has more comprehensive guidance or measures to protect investors, the FSC would not consider introducing the SPAC mechanism to the local market, Kuo said.
Singapore earlier this month unveiled its SPAC listing framework, making it the only Asian country that allows SPAC listings, and the FSC would also observe how Singapore fares, she said.
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases
Power rationing and forced cuts to factory production in China are widening amid electricity supply issues and a push to enforce environmental regulations. The curbs have expanded to more than 10 provinces, including economic powerhouses Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong, the 21st Century Business Herald reported yesterday. Several companies have reported the impacts of power curbs in filings on China’s stock exchanges. Local governments are ordering power cuts as they try to hit targets for reducing energy and emissions intensity. The country’s top economic planner last month flagged nine provinces for increasing intensity this year amid a strong economic rebound from the COVID-19
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
Nike Inc lowered its sales outlook as production and shipping delays hobbled the company’s efforts to meet strong demand for shoes and athletic wear. Sales this quarter could fall as factory closures in Vietnam prevent Nike from keeping up with consumer demand, the world’s largest athletic wear company said on Thursday. That means full-year growth would be in the mid-single digits rather than the low double digit percentage rate Nike targeted earlier. Factory shutdowns in Vietnam due to a COVID-19 resurgence are hitting athletic wear makers hard as they are unable to supply enough shoes to consumers around the world. Adidas AG