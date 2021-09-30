Taiwan moves up list for digital competitiveness

DIGITAL CHANGE: The US topped the survey for a fourth year, while China rose 15 places to 15th with a very different transformation strategy

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taiwan ranked eighth in the world for digital competitiveness this year, up three places from last year, due to gains in research and development spending, broadband penetration and the market values of tech firms, the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) said yesterday.

The Swiss-based institute graded 64 economies using 52 indicators grouped into three main categories: knowledge, technology and future readiness.

Taiwan placed first by measure of broadband users, people involved in research and development, and the market values of tech firms against GDP, the National Development Council said yesterday, citing IMD.

It ranked third regarding smartphone prevalence, company agility, higher education achievement, and the ratio of research and development to overall spending, said the council, which helped with the survey.

Digital rankings aim to help governments and companies understand where to focus their resources and what might be best practice when embarking on digital transformation, said Arturo Bris, professor of finance at IMD.

The US topped the survey for the fourth consecutive year, while China moved up 15 places from 30th to 15th, Bris said, adding that the world’s two largest economies are pursuing entirely divergent strategies for digital transformation across business, government and society.

The Chinese digital competitiveness model includes government-owned banks providing financing to digital enterprises, severe restrictions to the data economy, governmental control of technology, the promotion of private enterprise only to the extent that it does not collide with socialist goals, among other things, Bris said.

Further, China’s improvement is part of a broader leap up the ranks among neighboring countries Taiwan, Japan and South Koren, he said.

On the other hand, the US model is privately funded, based on foreign and homegrown talent, and fully market-based, he said.