Taiwan ranked eighth in the world for digital competitiveness this year, up three places from last year, due to gains in research and development spending, broadband penetration and the market values of tech firms, the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) said yesterday.
The Swiss-based institute graded 64 economies using 52 indicators grouped into three main categories: knowledge, technology and future readiness.
Taiwan placed first by measure of broadband users, people involved in research and development, and the market values of tech firms against GDP, the National Development Council said yesterday, citing IMD.
It ranked third regarding smartphone prevalence, company agility, higher education achievement, and the ratio of research and development to overall spending, said the council, which helped with the survey.
Digital rankings aim to help governments and companies understand where to focus their resources and what might be best practice when embarking on digital transformation, said Arturo Bris, professor of finance at IMD.
The US topped the survey for the fourth consecutive year, while China moved up 15 places from 30th to 15th, Bris said, adding that the world’s two largest economies are pursuing entirely divergent strategies for digital transformation across business, government and society.
The Chinese digital competitiveness model includes government-owned banks providing financing to digital enterprises, severe restrictions to the data economy, governmental control of technology, the promotion of private enterprise only to the extent that it does not collide with socialist goals, among other things, Bris said.
Further, China’s improvement is part of a broader leap up the ranks among neighboring countries Taiwan, Japan and South Koren, he said.
On the other hand, the US model is privately funded, based on foreign and homegrown talent, and fully market-based, he said.
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases
Power rationing and forced cuts to factory production in China are widening amid electricity supply issues and a push to enforce environmental regulations. The curbs have expanded to more than 10 provinces, including economic powerhouses Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong, the 21st Century Business Herald reported yesterday. Several companies have reported the impacts of power curbs in filings on China’s stock exchanges. Local governments are ordering power cuts as they try to hit targets for reducing energy and emissions intensity. The country’s top economic planner last month flagged nine provinces for increasing intensity this year amid a strong economic rebound from the COVID-19
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
Nike Inc lowered its sales outlook as production and shipping delays hobbled the company’s efforts to meet strong demand for shoes and athletic wear. Sales this quarter could fall as factory closures in Vietnam prevent Nike from keeping up with consumer demand, the world’s largest athletic wear company said on Thursday. That means full-year growth would be in the mid-single digits rather than the low double digit percentage rate Nike targeted earlier. Factory shutdowns in Vietnam due to a COVID-19 resurgence are hitting athletic wear makers hard as they are unable to supply enough shoes to consumers around the world. Adidas AG