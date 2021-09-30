Cathay Financial raises GDP forecast to 5.6 percent

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) yesterday increased its GDP growth forecast for Taiwan this year to 5.6 percent, up from the 5 percent it projected in June, citing robust exports and investment.

However, the company lowered its annual growth forecast for private consumption to 1.09 percent for this year, compared with its previous estimate of 2.39 percent, amid fallout from the local COVID-19 outbreak that began in May.

“Private consumption does not rebound quickly,” said Hsu Chih-chiang (徐之強), a professor of economics at National Central University who heads a research team commissioned by Cathay Financial.

People walk in a department store in Taipei on Monday last week, during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Photo: CNA

“According to surveys conducted by Cathay Financial, most consumers do not feel as optimistic about the economy as they did before May, so people generally are cautious about spending,” he told a videoconference.

Strict COVID-19 measures to curb infections have affected recreation and leisure activities, while many consumers are reluctant to dine out, Hsu said.

“We think that private consumption has tumbled to its lowest level this quarter, so it is more likely to regain momentum next quarter, thanks to the Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program and rising vaccination rate,” he said.

The economy would likely dip 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter this quarter, compared with a quarterly decline of 2.03 percent in the second quarter, as better-than-expected exports helped cushion the effect of weak consumption, Hsu said.

While net exports, or exports minus imports, decreased from US$5.9 billion in July to US$3.5 billion last month, it remains to be seen if the drop was due to a rise in imports of machinery by local manufactures for future investment, he said, adding that the issue would deserve more attention if net exports continue to fall in the next few months.

The economy is expected to grow 1.46 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, but exports face headwinds given China’s power rationing and the US’ slowing economy, Hsu said.

Studies have indicated that a 1 percent change in economic growth in the US and China would lead to 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent changes, respectively, in Taiwan’s GDP growth, he said.

Taiwan is facing inflationary pressure, with the consumer price index having risen 1.64 percent annually for the first eight months of this year, and the central bank could set a target range for inflation, above which it would consider raising its policy rates, to assuage the public’s worries, he added.