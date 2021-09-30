Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) yesterday increased its GDP growth forecast for Taiwan this year to 5.6 percent, up from the 5 percent it projected in June, citing robust exports and investment.
However, the company lowered its annual growth forecast for private consumption to 1.09 percent for this year, compared with its previous estimate of 2.39 percent, amid fallout from the local COVID-19 outbreak that began in May.
“Private consumption does not rebound quickly,” said Hsu Chih-chiang (徐之強), a professor of economics at National Central University who heads a research team commissioned by Cathay Financial.
“According to surveys conducted by Cathay Financial, most consumers do not feel as optimistic about the economy as they did before May, so people generally are cautious about spending,” he told a videoconference.
Strict COVID-19 measures to curb infections have affected recreation and leisure activities, while many consumers are reluctant to dine out, Hsu said.
“We think that private consumption has tumbled to its lowest level this quarter, so it is more likely to regain momentum next quarter, thanks to the Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program and rising vaccination rate,” he said.
The economy would likely dip 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter this quarter, compared with a quarterly decline of 2.03 percent in the second quarter, as better-than-expected exports helped cushion the effect of weak consumption, Hsu said.
While net exports, or exports minus imports, decreased from US$5.9 billion in July to US$3.5 billion last month, it remains to be seen if the drop was due to a rise in imports of machinery by local manufactures for future investment, he said, adding that the issue would deserve more attention if net exports continue to fall in the next few months.
The economy is expected to grow 1.46 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, but exports face headwinds given China’s power rationing and the US’ slowing economy, Hsu said.
Studies have indicated that a 1 percent change in economic growth in the US and China would lead to 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent changes, respectively, in Taiwan’s GDP growth, he said.
Taiwan is facing inflationary pressure, with the consumer price index having risen 1.64 percent annually for the first eight months of this year, and the central bank could set a target range for inflation, above which it would consider raising its policy rates, to assuage the public’s worries, he added.
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases
Power rationing and forced cuts to factory production in China are widening amid electricity supply issues and a push to enforce environmental regulations. The curbs have expanded to more than 10 provinces, including economic powerhouses Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong, the 21st Century Business Herald reported yesterday. Several companies have reported the impacts of power curbs in filings on China’s stock exchanges. Local governments are ordering power cuts as they try to hit targets for reducing energy and emissions intensity. The country’s top economic planner last month flagged nine provinces for increasing intensity this year amid a strong economic rebound from the COVID-19
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
Nike Inc lowered its sales outlook as production and shipping delays hobbled the company’s efforts to meet strong demand for shoes and athletic wear. Sales this quarter could fall as factory closures in Vietnam prevent Nike from keeping up with consumer demand, the world’s largest athletic wear company said on Thursday. That means full-year growth would be in the mid-single digits rather than the low double digit percentage rate Nike targeted earlier. Factory shutdowns in Vietnam due to a COVID-19 resurgence are hitting athletic wear makers hard as they are unable to supply enough shoes to consumers around the world. Adidas AG