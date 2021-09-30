Yuanta-Polaris expects 6% GDP growth

CHIP SUPPLY CRUNCH: Exports are expected to soar 18.1 percent this year, led by TSMC and companies in the semiconductor supply chain, the think tank said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The Yuanta-Polaris Research Institute (元大寶華綜經院) yesterday raised its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year from 4.4 percent to 6 percent, as healthy exports, led primarily by semiconductors, more than offset the nation’s listless private consumption.

Yuanta-Polaris president Liang Kuo-yuan (梁國源) said the revision is the highest forecast among all domestic research bodies, and all share the belief that chip demand is to continue through next year, when growth momentum would moderate to 3.2 percent.

“Exports have outperformed thus far, thanks to sturdy demand for information and communications technology products, a trend that has lent support to Taiwan’s importance on the world stage,” Liang said.

Yuanta-Polaris Research Institute president Liang Kuo-yuan speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Allen Wu, Taipei Times

Germany, Japan and the US have pressed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to supply chips for their automakers, as lingering shortages have slowed their production, he said.

The global chip crunch highlights the competitive edge of TSMC and companies in the semiconductor supply chain, which extends to wafer suppliers, chip testers and packagers, as well as materials and equipment providers, Liang said.

Exports are expected to soar 18.1 percent this year, contributing 2.49 percentage points to GDP growth, the Taipei-based think tank said.

Private investment would be another bright spot that might bolster the economy by 2.29 percentage points, as local semiconductor firms and shipping companies have avidly acquired capital equipment to meet business needs, its report showed.

However, Liang said he is worried about lackluster private consumption and businesses reliant on domestic demand, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing containment measures.

Private consumption is expected to grow a mild 1.09 percent this year, Yuanta-Polaris said.

Including Taiwan, the world would continue to experience an imbalanced recovery going forward, hinged largely on vaccination rates, it said.

Yuanta-Polaris said it shared the central bank’s view that inflation would not pose a big threat for Taiwan, although international raw material and oil prices are picking up.

The robust economic showing would allow the New Taiwan dollar to gain against the US dollar and trade at an average of NT$28.1 this year and NT$28.4 next year, it said.

That is because hot money inflows would lose some momentum next year and the upcoming money-printing program in the US would support the greenback, Liang said.