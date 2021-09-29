ADVERTISING
Australia targets Google
Google dominates Australia’s online advertising market to the point of harming publishers, advertisers and ultimately consumers, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said yesterday, calling for new rules to rein in the company. More than 90 percent of clicks on advertisements traded through the Australian “ad tech” supply chain passed through at least one Google service last year, the commission said in a report. The regulator said it wanted powers to address the imbalance of advertiser access to consumer data.
AUSTRALIA
Household spending falls
Household spending declined last month as the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 forced the nation’s two largest cities into lockdown. Retail sales dropped 1.7 percent last month from a month earlier, compared with economists’ median estimate of a 2.5 percent fall, Bureau of Statistics data showed yesterday. Sydney is now in its 14th week of a COVID-19 lockdown and Melbourne is similarly under protracted restrictions, with the fallout set to see the economy contract this quarter. New South Wales and Victoria states are now racing to reach vaccination targets as they plan to open up and try to live with the virus, abandoning previous suppression policies.
TOYMAKERS
Lego revenue, profit rise
Danish toy company Lego yesterday said that revenue rose 46 percent to 23 billion kroner (US$3.62 billion) and net profit increase 140 percent to 6.3 billion kroner in the first half of this year. Lego chief executive officer Niels Christiansen called it “a unique and strong result.” In its earnings report, the privately held group saw its operating profit more than double — up 104 percent to 8 billion kroner compared with the same period a year earlier — despite significant investments in major long-term initiatives. The growth also benefited from fewer COVID-19-related restrictions compared with last year as Lego factories operated uninterrupted and most retail stores reopened, Christiansen said.
CHEMICALS
SIIG offers takeover
Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) offered to take over all of National Petrochemical Co and create one of the largest manufacturers of chemicals in the Middle East, just as prices soar. The all-share deal would merge two companies with a combined market capitalization of US$11.2 billion and comes amid increasing consolidation among Saudi Arabia’s industrial firms as they seek to build scale and improve profitability. Saudi Industrial wants to swap 1.27 of its shares of each of National Petrochem’s, it said in a statement. The transaction would value National Petrochem at 24 billion riyals (US$6.4 billion).
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
DeversiFi hails fee return
A mistaken US$24 million in cryptocurrency transaction fees is being returned, an exchange involved in the issue said yesterday. Decentralized exchange DeversiFi, which had earlier called the price tag “erroneously high,” expressed gratitude that the recipient was willing to cooperate. While “fat finger” errors can spark sharp swings in traditional markets, they are uniquely problematic in the crypto world, as blockchain transactions are supposedly irreversible. “Thank you to the miner of block 13307440 who we can confirm is returning 7626 ETH that were incorrectly paid” as a transaction fee, DeversiFi wrote on Twitter, referring to the ethereum cryptocurrency.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases
DOWNCYCLE: Most buyers are wary about placing new orders, and although the decline could also be as little as 3%, it would be the first drop since the start of the year The average selling price of DRAM chips next quarter is expected to decline by up to 8 percent quarter-on-quarter, with memory chips used in notebook computers and consumer electronics seeing the steepest decline due to excess inventory and a shortage of components, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means the DRAM industry is entering a new downcycle after experiencing a boom for three quarters, the longest uptrend in the history of the industry. The Taipei-based researcher said it expects the balance between supply and demand to begin tilting toward a surplus in the final quarter of this year. Most DRAM