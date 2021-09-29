World Business Quick Take

Agencies





ADVERTISING

Australia targets Google

Google dominates Australia’s online advertising market to the point of harming publishers, advertisers and ultimately consumers, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said yesterday, calling for new rules to rein in the company. More than 90 percent of clicks on advertisements traded through the Australian “ad tech” supply chain passed through at least one Google service last year, the commission said in a report. The regulator said it wanted powers to address the imbalance of advertiser access to consumer data.

AUSTRALIA

Household spending falls

Household spending declined last month as the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 forced the nation’s two largest cities into lockdown. Retail sales dropped 1.7 percent last month from a month earlier, compared with economists’ median estimate of a 2.5 percent fall, Bureau of Statistics data showed yesterday. Sydney is now in its 14th week of a COVID-19 lockdown and Melbourne is similarly under protracted restrictions, with the fallout set to see the economy contract this quarter. New South Wales and Victoria states are now racing to reach vaccination targets as they plan to open up and try to live with the virus, abandoning previous suppression policies.

TOYMAKERS

Lego revenue, profit rise

Danish toy company Lego yesterday said that revenue rose 46 percent to 23 billion kroner (US$3.62 billion) and net profit increase 140 percent to 6.3 billion kroner in the first half of this year. Lego chief executive officer Niels Christiansen called it “a unique and strong result.” In its earnings report, the privately held group saw its operating profit more than double — up 104 percent to 8 billion kroner compared with the same period a year earlier — despite significant investments in major long-term initiatives. The growth also benefited from fewer COVID-19-related restrictions compared with last year as Lego factories operated uninterrupted and most retail stores reopened, Christiansen said.

CHEMICALS

SIIG offers takeover

Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) offered to take over all of National Petrochemical Co and create one of the largest manufacturers of chemicals in the Middle East, just as prices soar. The all-share deal would merge two companies with a combined market capitalization of US$11.2 billion and comes amid increasing consolidation among Saudi Arabia’s industrial firms as they seek to build scale and improve profitability. Saudi Industrial wants to swap 1.27 of its shares of each of National Petrochem’s, it said in a statement. The transaction would value National Petrochem at 24 billion riyals (US$6.4 billion).

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

DeversiFi hails fee return

A mistaken US$24 million in cryptocurrency transaction fees is being returned, an exchange involved in the issue said yesterday. Decentralized exchange DeversiFi, which had earlier called the price tag “erroneously high,” expressed gratitude that the recipient was willing to cooperate. While “fat finger” errors can spark sharp swings in traditional markets, they are uniquely problematic in the crypto world, as blockchain transactions are supposedly irreversible. “Thank you to the miner of block 13307440 who we can confirm is returning 7626 ETH that were incorrectly paid” as a transaction fee, DeversiFi wrote on Twitter, referring to the ethereum cryptocurrency.