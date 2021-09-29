TAIEX declines because of China power rationing

LEADING THE DOWNTURN: The electronics sector fell 1.1%, while the semiconductor subindex dropped 1.22%, as dealers worried production sites in China would be hit

Staff writer, with CNA





The TAIEX came under pressure yesterday, as market sentiment was affected by China’s rationing of power in some provinces where Taiwanese companies have factories.

The bellwether electronics sector led the downturn, amid worries that production at technology factories in China would be compromised by the power curbs, but petrochemical stocks bucked the downturn, following an overnight spike in international crude oil prices, dealers said.

On Monday, selling focused on electronic components stocks, in particular those in the printed circuit board industry that have large production sites in China, Concord Securities Co (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang (黃志祺) said.

“Today, the pressure spread to semiconductor stocks due to the China power situation,” he said.

The TAIEX ended down 132.33 points, or 0.76 percent, at 17,181.44.

Leading the decline on the broader market, the electronics sector fell 1.1 percent, while the semiconductor subindex dropped 1.22 percent.

Turnover totaled NT$255.195 billion (US$9.18 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$13.95 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Power rationing was imposed earlier this month in more than 10 Chinese provinces, including production hubs such as Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, and the supply of coal has also been reduced as China seeks to enforce environmental regulations.

“The issue has been haunting market sentiment, as many investors here are also worried that it [could] hurt China’s economic growth,” Huang said.

“In addition, the domestic electronics industry, which sells many of its products to China, is concerned about demand,” Huang added.

“Fortunately, select old-economy stocks benefited from rotational buying, preventing the broader market from falling further,” Huang said, adding that eased concerns over an earlier outbreak of COVID-19 in Taiwan prompted investors to purchase stocks linked to domestic demand.

Investors would have to closely watch how the power rationing situation in China evolves, Huang said.

“More importantly, we have to pay close attention to turnover, as an increase would help large-cap stocks make a breakthrough if there is a technical rebound,” he said.

If turnover does not expand, the TAIEX would be unlikely to pass 17,300 points, he added.