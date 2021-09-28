World Business Quick Take

SINGAPORE

Minister eying wealth tax

Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong (黃循財) yesterday said that any form of wealth tax should fit into the nation’s progressive tax system, adding that discussions on such a move are premature amid a recent debate over inequality and revenues. The overall tax system should be “fair and progressive, that those with the means are able to pay more, and I think in that context, any form of wealth tax will fit into that broader system,” Wong said. He declined to provide details on what might be under consideration, saying: “You are asking me questions about what I might say in the budget, which might be a bit premature.” Budget plans are typically announced in February.

INTERNET

Outage downs Signal app

Encrypted instant messaging app Signal was late on Sunday hit by a brief outage that interrupted services on the platform at the same time as localized interruptions on other social media services. Signal blamed hosting issues for the disruption, which Internet outage monitor DownDetector said began at 3:05am GMT, citing user reports. The site logged reports of interrupted service in the US, Europe, Hong Kong and other parts of the world. Service had largely returned to normal by 7am GMT, Signal’s developers said.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Egypt to tax content creators

Egypt said it plans to tax social media content creators in a revenue-raising exercise as more citizens look to online platforms to make a living. “YouTubers and bloggers” earning more than 500,000 Egyptian pounds (US$31,826) annually would be taxed, the tax authority said in a statement issued on Saturday. Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with more than 100 million people, has reached a 60 percent Internet penetration rate, official figures showed. Since 2018, authorities have placed social media users with more than 5,000 followers under supervision. They can be prosecuted for posting “fake news.”

RETAIL

Aldi to boost investment

The British and Irish arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi plans to invest ￡1.3 billion pounds (US$1.78 billion) in its business over the next two years as it attempts to accelerate its growth in market share, it said yesterday. The retailer plans to open another 100 new stores in the UK, expand its logistics infrastructure, including a new distribution center in central England, and invest in technology. It said it expects to create more than 2,000 new British jobs next year, adding to the 7,000 permanent roles created over the past two years.

INVESTMENT

SE Asia start-ups hit record

Venture backers negotiated a record number of investments in Southeast Asian start-ups in the first half of this year, as investors focused on early-stage deals in the region’s burgeoning Internet scene, although the value of those deals declined. There were 393 investments across the region in the first half of the year, topping the previous record of 375 in the first half of 2019, research from Singapore’s Cento Ventures showed. Total capital raised was US$4.4 billion, down from US$5.8 billion a year earlier. The fall is mainly attributable to lower amounts of outsized fundraising by unicorns such as Grab Holdings Inc, which dominated the region’s capital raising in the past, as they are now seeking to go public.