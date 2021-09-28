SINGAPORE
Minister eying wealth tax
Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong (黃循財) yesterday said that any form of wealth tax should fit into the nation’s progressive tax system, adding that discussions on such a move are premature amid a recent debate over inequality and revenues. The overall tax system should be “fair and progressive, that those with the means are able to pay more, and I think in that context, any form of wealth tax will fit into that broader system,” Wong said. He declined to provide details on what might be under consideration, saying: “You are asking me questions about what I might say in the budget, which might be a bit premature.” Budget plans are typically announced in February.
INTERNET
Outage downs Signal app
Encrypted instant messaging app Signal was late on Sunday hit by a brief outage that interrupted services on the platform at the same time as localized interruptions on other social media services. Signal blamed hosting issues for the disruption, which Internet outage monitor DownDetector said began at 3:05am GMT, citing user reports. The site logged reports of interrupted service in the US, Europe, Hong Kong and other parts of the world. Service had largely returned to normal by 7am GMT, Signal’s developers said.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Egypt to tax content creators
Egypt said it plans to tax social media content creators in a revenue-raising exercise as more citizens look to online platforms to make a living. “YouTubers and bloggers” earning more than 500,000 Egyptian pounds (US$31,826) annually would be taxed, the tax authority said in a statement issued on Saturday. Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with more than 100 million people, has reached a 60 percent Internet penetration rate, official figures showed. Since 2018, authorities have placed social media users with more than 5,000 followers under supervision. They can be prosecuted for posting “fake news.”
RETAIL
Aldi to boost investment
The British and Irish arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi plans to invest ￡1.3 billion pounds (US$1.78 billion) in its business over the next two years as it attempts to accelerate its growth in market share, it said yesterday. The retailer plans to open another 100 new stores in the UK, expand its logistics infrastructure, including a new distribution center in central England, and invest in technology. It said it expects to create more than 2,000 new British jobs next year, adding to the 7,000 permanent roles created over the past two years.
INVESTMENT
SE Asia start-ups hit record
Venture backers negotiated a record number of investments in Southeast Asian start-ups in the first half of this year, as investors focused on early-stage deals in the region’s burgeoning Internet scene, although the value of those deals declined. There were 393 investments across the region in the first half of the year, topping the previous record of 375 in the first half of 2019, research from Singapore’s Cento Ventures showed. Total capital raised was US$4.4 billion, down from US$5.8 billion a year earlier. The fall is mainly attributable to lower amounts of outsized fundraising by unicorns such as Grab Holdings Inc, which dominated the region’s capital raising in the past, as they are now seeking to go public.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases
DOWNCYCLE: Most buyers are wary about placing new orders, and although the decline could also be as little as 3%, it would be the first drop since the start of the year The average selling price of DRAM chips next quarter is expected to decline by up to 8 percent quarter-on-quarter, with memory chips used in notebook computers and consumer electronics seeing the steepest decline due to excess inventory and a shortage of components, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means the DRAM industry is entering a new downcycle after experiencing a boom for three quarters, the longest uptrend in the history of the industry. The Taipei-based researcher said it expects the balance between supply and demand to begin tilting toward a surplus in the final quarter of this year. Most DRAM