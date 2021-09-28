Google began a five-day hearing yesterday in a top EU court to appeal a record antitrust penalty imposed for stifling competition through the dominance of its Android operating system.
The company is fighting a 2018 decision from the European Commission, the bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, that resulted in the 4.34 billion euro (US$5.07 billion) fine — the largest Brussels has ever imposed for anticompetitive behavior.
It is one of three antitrust penalties totaling more than US$8 billion that the commission hit Google with between 2017 and 2019. The others focused on shopping and search results, and the California company is appealing all three. While the penalties involved huge sums, critics point out that Google can easily afford them and that the fines have not done much to widen competition.
In its original decision, the European Commission said that Google’s practices restrict competition and reduce choices for consumers.
Google plans to argue that free and open-source Android has led to lower-priced phones and spurred competition with its chief rival, Apple Inc.
“Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world. This case isn’t supported by the facts or the law,” the company said as the hearing opened at the European Court of Justice’s General Court.
Android is the most popular mobile operating system, beating Apple’s iOS, and is found on four out of five devices in Europe.
The European Commission ruled that Google broke EU rules by requiring smartphone makers to take a bundle of Google apps if they wanted any at all, and prevented them from selling devices with altered versions of Android.
The bundle contains 11 apps, including YouTube, Maps and Gmail, but regulators focused on the three that had the biggest market share: Google Search, Chrome and the company’s Play Store for apps.
Google’s position is that because Android is open-source and free, phone makers or consumers can decide which apps to install on their devices. Also, because the company is the only one bearing the costs of developing and maintaining Android, Google must recoup that expense by include apps that generate revenue, namely Search and Chrome.
The company also argues that having apps pre-installed on Android phones does not exclude users from downloading rival services.
The European Commission also took issue with Google’s payments to wireless carriers and phone makers to exclusively pre-install the Google Search app.
Google said that those deals amounted to less than 5 percent of the market, so they could not possibly hurt rivals.
Following the ruling, Google made some changes to address the issues, including giving European Android users a choice of browser and search app, and charging device makers to pre-install its apps.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases
DOWNCYCLE: Most buyers are wary about placing new orders, and although the decline could also be as little as 3%, it would be the first drop since the start of the year The average selling price of DRAM chips next quarter is expected to decline by up to 8 percent quarter-on-quarter, with memory chips used in notebook computers and consumer electronics seeing the steepest decline due to excess inventory and a shortage of components, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means the DRAM industry is entering a new downcycle after experiencing a boom for three quarters, the longest uptrend in the history of the industry. The Taipei-based researcher said it expects the balance between supply and demand to begin tilting toward a surplus in the final quarter of this year. Most DRAM