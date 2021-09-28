Trade and tech council to give EU more clout

Reuters, Brussels





The US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) would give Europe more clout and set standards and rules for the 21st century, the EU’s trade and digital chiefs said, underscoring global concerns about China’s growing power.

The comments by EU Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis and EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager came ahead of the first TTC meeting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, and as the US and Europe face off with China in areas ranging from trade to defense to technology and human rights.

“There is real strategic and geopolitical importance to this new platform as a way in setting standards and rules for the 21st century. So we need this council to amplify our status,” Dombrovskis said.

However, that the platform was not targeted at any particular country, he added.

“TTC is not about any specific third country, it is about cooperation and coordination on a number of policy areas between the United States and the EU,” he said.

The council’s 10 working groups are to focus on technology standards, green technology, supply-chain security, data governance, export controls, investment screening and global trade issues, among others.

All these areas are key for the EU, Vestager said, adding that the council covers “offensive and defensive interests.”

Dombrovskis said French fury at Australia’s decision to scrap a US$40 billion submarine deal for one with the US and Britain should not deflect the EU from its long-term interests.

“Friends can easily from time to time make mistakes ... but we knew this issue should not cloud our judgment,” he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) are to be the co-chairs of the meeting with Dombrovskis and Vestager.