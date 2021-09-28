The TAIEX closed higher yesterday after coming off earlier lows as last-minute buying pulled contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) out of its slump, dealers said.
Many other tech stocks came under pressure amid concerns that ongoing power rationing imposed by more than 10 provinces in China would take a toll on their sales, while rotational buying to several old economy stocks lent further support to the broader market, dealers said.
The TAIEX closed up 53.58 points, or 0.31 percent, at 17,313.77.
Turnover totaled NT$290.628 billion (US$10.49 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$3.85 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
“The earlier downward pressure made TSMC look cheap given its sound fundamentals,” MasterLink Securities (元富證券) analyst Tom Tang (湯忠謙) said.
“So bargain hunters took advantage of its earlier losses and rushed to pick up the stock. The TAIEX rebounded, accordingly,” he added.
“I think some investors simply wanted to manipulate the TAIEX by using TSMC’s heavy weighting to prevent the index from closing lower than the previous session,” Tang said.
TSMC rose 0.67 percent to close at the day’s high of NT$602, up from a low of NT$593.
Led by TSMC, the bellwether electronics sector rose 0.4 percent to close at 819.12 after dipping to the day’s low of 812.16, while the semiconductor sub-index closed up 0.73 percent.
“Many electronic component stocks, in particular in the printed circuit board industry, moved lower as investors were shocked by China’s power rationing measures,” Tang said.
“There have been growing fears that such power curbs will continue beyond September,” he added.
Tang said investors should keep a close eye on the power rationing issue in China, as well as movements in the US markets, which dictate global markets, including Taiwan.
