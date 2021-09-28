The government’s business climate monitor last month turned “red” for the seventh straight month, indicating an economic boom as the effects of a COVID-19 outbreak tapered off amid robust exports, the National Development Council (NDC) said yesterday.
The climate gauge gained 1 point to 39 on the back of an improvement in retail, wholesale and restaurant revenue after authorities eased social distancing requirements, NDC research director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) said.
The council uses a five-color system to represent the nation’s economic state, with “red” suggesting a boom, “green” indicating steady growth and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a transition.
Recovery should gather steam next quarter when the government issues NT$5,000 worth of stimulus vouchers to eligible individuals, Wu said.
The consumption vouchers could boost domestic demand by NT$200 billion (US$7.21 billion), raising Taiwan’s GDP growth for this year beyond 6 percent, Wu said, adding that Fitch Ratings, the Asian Development Bank and IHS Markit also presented a positive outlook.
The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics last month predicted a 5.88 percent increase and the central bank last week forecast a 5.75 percent expansion.
Taiwan has reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the past three days as of yesterday, with authorities deciding to remove capacity restrictions for movie theaters and performance halls, effective immediately. KTV and video game facilities are also allowed to resume operation next week.
Private investment is expected to receive strong support from local semiconductor and shipping companies amid lingering shortages of chips and containers, Wu said.
Global demand for digital transformation and 5G technology products remains strong, boding well for local electronics suppliers, she said.
The index of leading indicators, which provides a six-month economic forecast, gained 0.15 percent to 101.74, the council said.
The rise came after sub-indices on labor entry rates, imports of semiconductor equipment and construction floor space posted positive cyclical movements although business sentiment and money supply lost momentum, it said.
The index of coincident indicators, which reflects the current economy, weakened 0.66 percent to 101.14, the council said.
Wu attributed the decline to lackluster showings on the part of service-oriented sectors and the labor market.
