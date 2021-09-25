World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CURRENCIES

Turkish lira at historical low

The Turkish lira fell to near record lows yesterday, a day after a surprise rate cut from the Turkish central bank, while broader emerging markets currencies headed for their third straight weekly loss due to fears that China’s Evergrande Group (恆大集團) might default. The lira was down nearly 1 percent at 8.855 to the US dollar, its weakest since June 2. The currency, down nearly 16 percent this year, is among the worst performers in emerging markets, with Turkey’s heavy foreign debt and the independence of its central bank seen as the main concerns for investors. The central bank was widely expected to hold interest rates steady at 19 percent, but instead on Thursday delivered stimulus long sought by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

AUTOMAKERS

Daimler in battery venture

Daimler AG is to team up with Stellantis NV and TotalEnergies SE in a European battery venture set to cost more than 7 billion euros (US$8.2 billion) to secure supplies for electric Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The world’s biggest luxury-vehicle maker is to take a 33 percent stake in battery manufacturer Automotive Cells Co (ACC) and finance the move through equity, debt and subsidies. The new venture is to build capacity of at least 120 gigawatt-hours in Europe by the end of the decade. Mercedes would invest about 500 million euros next year, but expects its total spending to remain below 1 billion euros. The deal marks the latest step by the maker of the EQS sedan to accelerate toward fully electric vehicles, expecting that affluent buyers will be at the forefront of the shift.

EUROZONE

Inflation temporary: ECB

Many drivers of a recent spike in eurozone inflation are temporary and due to fade in the next year, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said yesterday. Prices have been rebounding faster than expected as economies reopened after COVID-19-induced lockdowns, and several ECB policymakers think inflation will be close to or above the ECB’s target of 2 percent next year, she said. Lagarde blamed much of the rise on supply disruptions and said inflation should stabilize next year. “When you look at what’s causing [inflation], a lot of it has to do with energy prices,” Lagarde said. She added “things will fall into place” when new sources of supply are found.

UNITED STATES

Household net worth rises

Household net worth surged to a fresh record in the second quarter as Americans have enjoyed an ebullient stock market and the largest-ever increase in the value of their real estate holdings. Household net worth increased by US$5.8 trillion, or 4.3 percent, to US$141.7 trillion in the second quarter, a Federal Reserve report showed on Thursday. The advance included a US$3.5 trillion gain in the value of equities and a US$1.2 trillion improvement in real estate held by households. Stocks have surged to record highs, and low borrowing costs have supported a flurry of home buying — and ultimately home price appreciation. Equity shares as a percent of total household assets rose in the second quarter to almost 29.5 percent, up from 25.6 percent in 2019, the report showed. However, a large share of Americans are not invested in the stock market, and for many renters, the sharp rise in housing prices pushed the prospect of owning a home further out of reach.