CURRENCIES
Turkish lira at historical low
The Turkish lira fell to near record lows yesterday, a day after a surprise rate cut from the Turkish central bank, while broader emerging markets currencies headed for their third straight weekly loss due to fears that China’s Evergrande Group (恆大集團) might default. The lira was down nearly 1 percent at 8.855 to the US dollar, its weakest since June 2. The currency, down nearly 16 percent this year, is among the worst performers in emerging markets, with Turkey’s heavy foreign debt and the independence of its central bank seen as the main concerns for investors. The central bank was widely expected to hold interest rates steady at 19 percent, but instead on Thursday delivered stimulus long sought by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
AUTOMAKERS
Daimler in battery venture
Daimler AG is to team up with Stellantis NV and TotalEnergies SE in a European battery venture set to cost more than 7 billion euros (US$8.2 billion) to secure supplies for electric Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The world’s biggest luxury-vehicle maker is to take a 33 percent stake in battery manufacturer Automotive Cells Co (ACC) and finance the move through equity, debt and subsidies. The new venture is to build capacity of at least 120 gigawatt-hours in Europe by the end of the decade. Mercedes would invest about 500 million euros next year, but expects its total spending to remain below 1 billion euros. The deal marks the latest step by the maker of the EQS sedan to accelerate toward fully electric vehicles, expecting that affluent buyers will be at the forefront of the shift.
EUROZONE
Inflation temporary: ECB
Many drivers of a recent spike in eurozone inflation are temporary and due to fade in the next year, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said yesterday. Prices have been rebounding faster than expected as economies reopened after COVID-19-induced lockdowns, and several ECB policymakers think inflation will be close to or above the ECB’s target of 2 percent next year, she said. Lagarde blamed much of the rise on supply disruptions and said inflation should stabilize next year. “When you look at what’s causing [inflation], a lot of it has to do with energy prices,” Lagarde said. She added “things will fall into place” when new sources of supply are found.
UNITED STATES
Household net worth rises
Household net worth surged to a fresh record in the second quarter as Americans have enjoyed an ebullient stock market and the largest-ever increase in the value of their real estate holdings. Household net worth increased by US$5.8 trillion, or 4.3 percent, to US$141.7 trillion in the second quarter, a Federal Reserve report showed on Thursday. The advance included a US$3.5 trillion gain in the value of equities and a US$1.2 trillion improvement in real estate held by households. Stocks have surged to record highs, and low borrowing costs have supported a flurry of home buying — and ultimately home price appreciation. Equity shares as a percent of total household assets rose in the second quarter to almost 29.5 percent, up from 25.6 percent in 2019, the report showed. However, a large share of Americans are not invested in the stock market, and for many renters, the sharp rise in housing prices pushed the prospect of owning a home further out of reach.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases