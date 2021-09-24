World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Exports slowing

South Korea’s early trade data showed exports are set to slow this month as fewer working days and headwinds from an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 weighed on the pace of growth. Exports rose 22.9 percent in the first 20 days of this month from a year earlier, down from 41 percent in last month’s preliminary report, data from the customs office showed yesterday. Still, average daily shipments gained 31.3 percent during the period when taking into account one less business day than last year, in line with the pace in last month.

EUROZONE

September growth slips

Eurozone economic growth stumbled this month, IHS Markit said in a survey yesterday, as supply chain bottlenecks, high prices and the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 hurt output. The purchasing managers’ index, which measures corporate confidence, slipped to 56.1 this month, after posting 59 points last month. A figure above 50 indicates growth. IHS Markit said the increase in activity was the slowest since April, when pandemic-related closures weighed heavily on Europe.

SWITZERLAND

Bank cautious on growth

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) provided a cautious view about economic recovery yesterday and bucked the trend of its central bank counterparts in Frankfurt and Washington by sticking firmly with its ultra-loose monetary policy. The SNB cut this year’s GDP growth forecast by half a percentage point to 3 percent. With inflation expected to be sluggish, the bank said it felt little pressure to start hiking its policy interest rate from minus-0.75 percent.

SPAIN

Growth slower than expected

Economic recovery from the COVID-19-induced crisis was much slower in the second quarter than previously estimated, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said yesterday, revising down the quarterly growth rate to 1.1 percent from 2.8 percent. In a separate statement, the Ministry of Economic Affairs attributed the growth downgrade to the service industries that were most affected by the pandemic. The INE also revised year-on-year growth in the second quarter to 17.5 percent, down from 19.8 percent.

PHILIPPINES

Interest rates stay steady

The central bank held its key interest rate steady for a seventh straight meeting to help support an economy that’s slowly reopening from lockdowns that have stunted its recovery. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left the benchmark rate at 2 percent yesterday, as predicted by 21 of 22 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. One predicted a 25 basis point reduction. The central bank expects credit activity to recover in the coming months on more targeted easing of restrictions.

CHINA

Aircraft demand to rise

Boeing Co yesterday raised its forecast slightly for China’s aircraft demand for the next 20 years. Chinese airlines are expected to need 8,700 new airplanes through to 2040, 1.2 percent higher than its previous prediction of 8,600 planes made last year. Those would be worth US$1.47 trillion based on list prices, the US aircraft manufacturer said in a statement. The 1.2 percent increase contrasted with the 6.3 percent growth Boeing forecast last year.