SOUTH KOREA
Exports slowing
South Korea’s early trade data showed exports are set to slow this month as fewer working days and headwinds from an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 weighed on the pace of growth. Exports rose 22.9 percent in the first 20 days of this month from a year earlier, down from 41 percent in last month’s preliminary report, data from the customs office showed yesterday. Still, average daily shipments gained 31.3 percent during the period when taking into account one less business day than last year, in line with the pace in last month.
EUROZONE
September growth slips
Eurozone economic growth stumbled this month, IHS Markit said in a survey yesterday, as supply chain bottlenecks, high prices and the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 hurt output. The purchasing managers’ index, which measures corporate confidence, slipped to 56.1 this month, after posting 59 points last month. A figure above 50 indicates growth. IHS Markit said the increase in activity was the slowest since April, when pandemic-related closures weighed heavily on Europe.
SWITZERLAND
Bank cautious on growth
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) provided a cautious view about economic recovery yesterday and bucked the trend of its central bank counterparts in Frankfurt and Washington by sticking firmly with its ultra-loose monetary policy. The SNB cut this year’s GDP growth forecast by half a percentage point to 3 percent. With inflation expected to be sluggish, the bank said it felt little pressure to start hiking its policy interest rate from minus-0.75 percent.
SPAIN
Growth slower than expected
Economic recovery from the COVID-19-induced crisis was much slower in the second quarter than previously estimated, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said yesterday, revising down the quarterly growth rate to 1.1 percent from 2.8 percent. In a separate statement, the Ministry of Economic Affairs attributed the growth downgrade to the service industries that were most affected by the pandemic. The INE also revised year-on-year growth in the second quarter to 17.5 percent, down from 19.8 percent.
PHILIPPINES
Interest rates stay steady
The central bank held its key interest rate steady for a seventh straight meeting to help support an economy that’s slowly reopening from lockdowns that have stunted its recovery. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left the benchmark rate at 2 percent yesterday, as predicted by 21 of 22 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. One predicted a 25 basis point reduction. The central bank expects credit activity to recover in the coming months on more targeted easing of restrictions.
CHINA
Aircraft demand to rise
Boeing Co yesterday raised its forecast slightly for China’s aircraft demand for the next 20 years. Chinese airlines are expected to need 8,700 new airplanes through to 2040, 1.2 percent higher than its previous prediction of 8,600 planes made last year. Those would be worth US$1.47 trillion based on list prices, the US aircraft manufacturer said in a statement. The 1.2 percent increase contrasted with the 6.3 percent growth Boeing forecast last year.
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases