US companies’ optimism about business conditions in China has recovered to hit three-year highs, even though firms have reservations about Beijing’s COVID-19 policy, an annual survey showed yesterday.
Beijing’s wide-ranging crackdown on companies has also unnerved US firms, US industry lobby executive said.
The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, which conducted the survey with consultancy company PwC China, attributed the renewed optimism to rising revenues and decreasing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic in China, which has largely managed to get control of its spread with a zero-tolerance policy.
“Business in China recovered quickly from last year’s lockdown,” said Ker Gibbs, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, which published the survey conducted between mid-June and mid-July.
“However, we are still feeling the pandemic’s effects, with members continuing to be negatively impacted by China’s travel restrictions. Overall business performance is good, but there are signs of nervousness,” Gibbs said.
Of the 338 companies that responded to the survey, 78 percent described themselves as “optimistic or slightly optimistic” about their five-year business outlook this year, nearly 20 percentage points more than last year and a return toward 2018 levels, the survey said.
By contrast, 10 percent of respondent companies described themselves as “pessimistic” about their five-year outlook, compared to 18 percent and 21 percent of respondents last year and in 2019 respectively.
However, firms expressed reservations toward some Chinese policy in the aftermath of COVID-19, especially with respect to hiring labor, the survey said.
About two-thirds of respondents said they plan to increase their China headcount this year, a 31.4 percentage point increase from last year, but 62.3 percent of respondents described workforce availability as posing some hindrance or a serious hindrance to operations.
China’s borders remain closed to most visitors without proper work and residence permits, and all entrants must complete at least two weeks of quarantine upon arrival.
Companies also reported a slight dip in policy transparency. This year, 46.7 percent of respondents called the regulatory environment transparent, down from 51.4 percent the previous year.
Those figures come during a year of ongoing regulatory tightening from Chinese authorities targeting a range of industries, as well as the implementation of new laws governing data privacy and data security.
“Further hindering our members, many regulatory changes were enacted after our survey closed. While well intentioned, they were announced with little or no warning, which has unsettled companies,” Gibbs said.
