Larger companies in Taiwan are more prepared for digital transformation than their smaller peers, DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) said yesterday, citing a survey conducted by Singapore-based DBS Bank Ltd in June.
The survey of 2,600 firms across 13 markets in the Asia-Pacific region showed that 95 percent of large Taiwanese companies had digital transformation strategies, the highest share among polled nations and well above the regional average of 70 percent.
Taiwan was followed by Singapore, where 91 percent of large companies had digitalization strategies, China with 87 percent and Hong Kong with 86 percent, the survey showed.
Photo: Reuters
However, Taiwan’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) lagged behind most of their regional peers in digital readiness, as only 38 percent of Taiwanese SMEs had digital transformation plans or strategies, lower than the regional average of 41 percent, it showed.
Only SMEs in India and Indonesia were less prepared for digitalization than their Taiwanese peers, with 25 percent and 20 percent respectively having plans in place, it showed.
Meanwhile, 72 percent of Singaporean SMEs were ready for digital transformation, 47 percent in Hong Kong and 44 percent in China, the survey showed.
Larger companies are defined as firms with annual turnover of above US$200 million and SMEs as those with annual turnover from US$20 million to US$200 million, DBS Taiwan said.
About 300 Taiwanese companies were polled, the bank said.
Many large companies in the region had adopted digital transformation strategies in the 12 months prior to the survey, with their share increasing to 70 percent from 57 percent last year, it said.
SMEs, which make up more than 96 percent of all companies in the region, were less prepared for digital transformation than their larger counterparts, DBS Taiwan said.
Most SMEs also recognize that going digital is essential for them to survive and thrive at a time when their customers and suppliers increasingly expect business to be handled online, the bank said.
However, more than half of the region’s SMEs said that the high costs of integrating new technologies poses challenges, while 37 percent were concerned about intense competition for digital talent, and 23 percent were worried about cybersecurity, it said.
