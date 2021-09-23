Taiwanese firms in Vietnam wrestle with lockdown

WORK SUSPENDED: A Taiwanese maker of golf club heads said that it expects the situation to normalize next quarter, thanks to rising vaccination rates in Vietnam Several Taiwanese manufacturers in Vietnam have been struggling with production problems over the past few weeks, as the country’s south remains under a COVID-19 lockdown. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), an original design manufacturer for international footwear brands, said that production at its factory in Ho Chi Minh City has ground to a halt, so it expects a significant drop in revenue at that factory from July to last month. If the COVID-19 outbreak in southern Vietnam subsides in the fourth quarter of this year and employees are allowed to return to work, they might be able to put in some overtime,