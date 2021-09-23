World Business Quick Take

JAPAN

BOJ keeps rates steady

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) yesterday kept monetary policy steady, but offered a bleaker view on exports and output. “Exports and factory output continue to increase, although they are partly affected by supply constraints,” the BOJ said in a statement announcing the decision. That was a gloomier view than in July, when it said exports and output “continued to increase steadily.” As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at minus-0.1 percent and at about zero for 10-year bond yields.

CHINA

Holiday spending weak

COVID-19 restrictions have disrupted another holiday spending period, worsening the growth outlook for the world’s second-largest economy. Travel over the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday was at 87 percent of the level recorded during the same period in 2019, with people making 88.2 million trips, Ministry of Culture and Tourism data showed. Tourism revenue reached 79 percent of 2019’s level, suggesting that consumers were not confident to spend or were making cheaper trips.

UNITED KINGDOM

Losses from scams surge

Increasingly tech-savvy criminals are turning to fake Web sites, online dating profiles and even impersonating your boss to trick consumers into authorizing fraudulent payments. Losses related to such tactics — known as authorized push payment scams — rose 71 percent in the first half of the year to ￡355 million (US$484 million), said a report published yesterday by UK Finance, a lobby group for the banking industry. Cases rose 60 percent to 106,164.

GAMBLING

Entain stock jumps on offer

Entain PLC’s shares yesterday jumped 10 percent to a record high after the gambling firm announced a US$22.4 billion takeover proposal from US-based DraftKings Inc. The British group’s shares hit ￡24.9 after the opening bell on the UK’s blue-chip index, compared with the ￡28 per share proposed by DraftKings — a 46.2 percent premium to Entain’s closing price on Monday. Markets have also been pricing in the prospects of another bid from casino group MGM Resorts International, with which Entain has a joint venture in the US. Entain in January rejected an US$11 billion offer from MGM.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Lead times up to 21 weeks

The amount of time it is taking for chip-starved companies to get orders filled stretched to 21 weeks last month, indicating the shortages that have crippled auto production and held back growth in the electronics industry are getting worse. Chip lead times, the gap between ordering a semiconductor and taking delivery, increased by six days to about 21 weeks last month from the previous month, according to research by Susquehanna Financial Group. That gap was already the longest wait time since the firm began tracking the data in 2017.

ENERGY

Total CEO under probe

TotalEnergies SE chief executive Patrick Pouyanne is the subject of a preliminary investigation into alleged conflict of interest, the French financial prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday, confirming earlier reports. The probe was opened following a complaint filed at the end April by the French arm of Greenpeace, as well as by anti-corruption group Anticor, and an association called La Sphinx, which says it represents students and alumni of the university.