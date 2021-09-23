JAPAN
BOJ keeps rates steady
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) yesterday kept monetary policy steady, but offered a bleaker view on exports and output. “Exports and factory output continue to increase, although they are partly affected by supply constraints,” the BOJ said in a statement announcing the decision. That was a gloomier view than in July, when it said exports and output “continued to increase steadily.” As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at minus-0.1 percent and at about zero for 10-year bond yields.
CHINA
Holiday spending weak
COVID-19 restrictions have disrupted another holiday spending period, worsening the growth outlook for the world’s second-largest economy. Travel over the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday was at 87 percent of the level recorded during the same period in 2019, with people making 88.2 million trips, Ministry of Culture and Tourism data showed. Tourism revenue reached 79 percent of 2019’s level, suggesting that consumers were not confident to spend or were making cheaper trips.
UNITED KINGDOM
Losses from scams surge
Increasingly tech-savvy criminals are turning to fake Web sites, online dating profiles and even impersonating your boss to trick consumers into authorizing fraudulent payments. Losses related to such tactics — known as authorized push payment scams — rose 71 percent in the first half of the year to ￡355 million (US$484 million), said a report published yesterday by UK Finance, a lobby group for the banking industry. Cases rose 60 percent to 106,164.
GAMBLING
Entain stock jumps on offer
Entain PLC’s shares yesterday jumped 10 percent to a record high after the gambling firm announced a US$22.4 billion takeover proposal from US-based DraftKings Inc. The British group’s shares hit ￡24.9 after the opening bell on the UK’s blue-chip index, compared with the ￡28 per share proposed by DraftKings — a 46.2 percent premium to Entain’s closing price on Monday. Markets have also been pricing in the prospects of another bid from casino group MGM Resorts International, with which Entain has a joint venture in the US. Entain in January rejected an US$11 billion offer from MGM.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Lead times up to 21 weeks
The amount of time it is taking for chip-starved companies to get orders filled stretched to 21 weeks last month, indicating the shortages that have crippled auto production and held back growth in the electronics industry are getting worse. Chip lead times, the gap between ordering a semiconductor and taking delivery, increased by six days to about 21 weeks last month from the previous month, according to research by Susquehanna Financial Group. That gap was already the longest wait time since the firm began tracking the data in 2017.
ENERGY
Total CEO under probe
TotalEnergies SE chief executive Patrick Pouyanne is the subject of a preliminary investigation into alleged conflict of interest, the French financial prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday, confirming earlier reports. The probe was opened following a complaint filed at the end April by the French arm of Greenpeace, as well as by anti-corruption group Anticor, and an association called La Sphinx, which says it represents students and alumni of the university.
As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday. Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event. “There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said. “The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan. Lu also doused some
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
GOING PUBLIC: A merger with Poema Global Holdings should double Gogoro’s value to US$2.35 billion, as it rejects local markets to compete with global vehicle brands Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), an electric scooter maker and a battery swapping system provider, yesterday said it targets to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq via a merger with the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Poema Global Holdings Corp in the first quarter next year. The combination would set Gogoro’s enterprise value at US$2.35 billion, more than doubling the US$1 billion value that defines a “unicorn.” The planned merger is also expected to provide proceeds of about US$550 million to Gogoro’s balance sheet, including an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) of more than US$250 million and a trust of
WORK SUSPENDED: A Taiwanese maker of golf club heads said that it expects the situation to normalize next quarter, thanks to rising vaccination rates in Vietnam Several Taiwanese manufacturers in Vietnam have been struggling with production problems over the past few weeks, as the country’s south remains under a COVID-19 lockdown. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), an original design manufacturer for international footwear brands, said that production at its factory in Ho Chi Minh City has ground to a halt, so it expects a significant drop in revenue at that factory from July to last month. If the COVID-19 outbreak in southern Vietnam subsides in the fourth quarter of this year and employees are allowed to return to work, they might be able to put in some overtime,