Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

US losses rattle investors

Taiwanese shares yesterday took a beating after the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend, as investors were unnerved by heavy losses on the US markets in the past few sessions. The TAIEX closed down 350.97 points, or 2.03 percent, at 16,925.82. Turnover totaled NT$293.029 billion (US$10.55 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$35.49 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. “Today’s turnover remained thin, as many investors appeared reluctant to hunt bargains,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said.

EQUITIES

Foreigners buy NT$4.5bn

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$4.5 billion of local shares after buying a net NT$27.63 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors last week were CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥) and Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), while the top three sold were United Microelectronics Co (聯電), Innolux Corp (群創光電) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.22 trillion, or 44.04 percent of total market capitalization, it added.

EQUITIES

FSC to review new boards

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) last week said that it would review regulations on two new trading boards to boost companies’ interest in them. In July, the government launched the Taiwan Innovative Board (TIB) on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Pioneer Stock Board (PSB) on the Taipei Exchange, with only one firm listing on the PSB and none on the TIB. The commission had expected 20 firms to list on the TIB and PSB within a year of their launches. The remarks came after Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) announced that it would launch an initial public offering on the NASDAQ, instead of pursuing a local listing.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Billings fall in N America

North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers last month posted a decline of 5.4 percent in billings to US$3.65 billion from US$3.86 billion in July, marking the first monthly contraction in eight months, a SEMI report showed yesterday. That represented a 37.6 percent expansion from US$2.65 billion in August last year, SEMI said. “After an extraordinary eight-month run of record-breaking results, billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers expectedly softened in August compared to July,” SEMI president and chief executive officer Ajit Manocha said. “Nonetheless, billings continue to reflect strong demand for semiconductor equipment and solid year-over-year growth.”

STEELMAKERS

CSC profit declines 4%

China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) yesterday posted pretax profit of NT$8.71 billion for last month, 4 percent less than July’s pretax profit of NT$9.08 billion. That brought its cumulative pretax profit for the first eight months of the year to NT$52.997 billion, a surge of 1,447 percent from the same period last year. As major steel mills around the world begin annual maintenance while end-market demand remains stable, CSC’s operations are expected to maintain growth momemtum in the fourth quarter, analysts said.