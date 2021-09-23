EQUITIES
US losses rattle investors
Taiwanese shares yesterday took a beating after the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend, as investors were unnerved by heavy losses on the US markets in the past few sessions. The TAIEX closed down 350.97 points, or 2.03 percent, at 16,925.82. Turnover totaled NT$293.029 billion (US$10.55 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$35.49 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. “Today’s turnover remained thin, as many investors appeared reluctant to hunt bargains,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said.
EQUITIES
Foreigners buy NT$4.5bn
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$4.5 billion of local shares after buying a net NT$27.63 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors last week were CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥) and Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), while the top three sold were United Microelectronics Co (聯電), Innolux Corp (群創光電) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.22 trillion, or 44.04 percent of total market capitalization, it added.
EQUITIES
FSC to review new boards
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) last week said that it would review regulations on two new trading boards to boost companies’ interest in them. In July, the government launched the Taiwan Innovative Board (TIB) on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Pioneer Stock Board (PSB) on the Taipei Exchange, with only one firm listing on the PSB and none on the TIB. The commission had expected 20 firms to list on the TIB and PSB within a year of their launches. The remarks came after Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) announced that it would launch an initial public offering on the NASDAQ, instead of pursuing a local listing.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Billings fall in N America
North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers last month posted a decline of 5.4 percent in billings to US$3.65 billion from US$3.86 billion in July, marking the first monthly contraction in eight months, a SEMI report showed yesterday. That represented a 37.6 percent expansion from US$2.65 billion in August last year, SEMI said. “After an extraordinary eight-month run of record-breaking results, billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers expectedly softened in August compared to July,” SEMI president and chief executive officer Ajit Manocha said. “Nonetheless, billings continue to reflect strong demand for semiconductor equipment and solid year-over-year growth.”
STEELMAKERS
CSC profit declines 4%
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) yesterday posted pretax profit of NT$8.71 billion for last month, 4 percent less than July’s pretax profit of NT$9.08 billion. That brought its cumulative pretax profit for the first eight months of the year to NT$52.997 billion, a surge of 1,447 percent from the same period last year. As major steel mills around the world begin annual maintenance while end-market demand remains stable, CSC’s operations are expected to maintain growth momemtum in the fourth quarter, analysts said.
As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday. Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event. “There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said. “The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan. Lu also doused some
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
GOING PUBLIC: A merger with Poema Global Holdings should double Gogoro’s value to US$2.35 billion, as it rejects local markets to compete with global vehicle brands Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), an electric scooter maker and a battery swapping system provider, yesterday said it targets to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq via a merger with the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Poema Global Holdings Corp in the first quarter next year. The combination would set Gogoro’s enterprise value at US$2.35 billion, more than doubling the US$1 billion value that defines a “unicorn.” The planned merger is also expected to provide proceeds of about US$550 million to Gogoro’s balance sheet, including an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) of more than US$250 million and a trust of
WORK SUSPENDED: A Taiwanese maker of golf club heads said that it expects the situation to normalize next quarter, thanks to rising vaccination rates in Vietnam Several Taiwanese manufacturers in Vietnam have been struggling with production problems over the past few weeks, as the country’s south remains under a COVID-19 lockdown. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), an original design manufacturer for international footwear brands, said that production at its factory in Ho Chi Minh City has ground to a halt, so it expects a significant drop in revenue at that factory from July to last month. If the COVID-19 outbreak in southern Vietnam subsides in the fourth quarter of this year and employees are allowed to return to work, they might be able to put in some overtime,