Vaccine maker Adimmune to supply Russia’s NPO Petrovax

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) is to provide the substance used in its quadrivalent flu vaccine to Russian biopharmaceutical company NPO Petrovax Pharm LLC to tap into the Russian market, the company said yesterday.

Adimmune last week signed a contract with Petrovax, which is to finish filling the vaccine substance and produce the final flu vaccine, Adimmune said in a statement.

Petrovax has ordered at least 100g of vaccine substance and is likely increase its purchase in the coming years, depending on market demand, Adimmune said.

Doses of Adimmune Corp’s flu vaccine are pictured in Taipei on Aug. 23 last year. The company yesterday said it is to provide the substance used in its quadrivalent flu vaccine to Russian biopharmaceutical company NPO Petrovax Pharm LLC to tap into the Russian market. Photo: CNA

It is the second time that Adimmune has sold its flu vaccine substance to a foreign pharmaceutical company after selling it to Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co in 2015, the company said.

Adimmune said it is upbeat about the outlook for its flu vaccine in the Russian market, given a population of 200 million and rising demand for flu vaccines in recent years as the nation has detected new types of virus.

“Some of our flu vaccine substance was shipped to Russia for quality tests, and the results were good. Meanwhile, as our manufacturing factory in Taichung had been approved by the European regulator, the Russian regulator thought that there would no need for it to inspect Adimmune’s factory again,” the company said.

Adimmune, in cooperation with Petrovax, would apply to the Russian regulator for marketing approval for its quadrivalent flu vaccine, it said.

If all goes smoothly, it expects to obtain approval next year, the company said.