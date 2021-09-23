The unemployment rate last month eased to 4.24 percent, down for the second straight month from July’s level, as the job market recovered further from the negative impact of a local COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing restrictions, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The latest figure marked a monthly decline of 0.29 percentage points, but represented a new high for the same month since 2014, as consumer activity remained weighed down by a nationwide COVID-19 level 2 alert, the DGBAS report said.
IMPROVING
Photo: CNA
The job market is to see continued improvement this month, when an influx of new graduates wanes, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told a news conference in Taipei.
The graduation season tends to raise the jobless rate from June to August, but the outbreak obscured the seasonality effect this time around, Chen said.
Last month’s unemployment rate after seasonal adjustments also shed 0.29 percentage points to 4.08 percent, the report said.
The jobless population shrank 6.31 percent, or by 34,000 people, to 505,000, as the number of people who lost work due to business downsizing and closures slumped 32,000, it found.
The number of first-time jobseekers who have not yet landed a position increased by 3,000, it said.
There were still 488,000 people who worked fewer than 35 hours a week, as businesses cut working hours to cope with income reduction and save on operating costs without having to sack employees, it said, adding that the number suggested a drastic retreat from 937,000 in July.
Hotels and restaurants increased their headcount by 10,000, while retailers and wholesale operators expanded payroll by 8,000 people, Chen said, adding that hair salons hired 5,000 employees and private educational facilities added 3,000 workers.
STILL CLOSED
Pubs, night clubs and KTV parlors remain closed at the behest of health authorities amid the level 2 alert.
People spent an average of 19.2 weeks finding jobs, longer than one month earlier, it said.
By education, university graduates had the highest unemployment rate of 5.73 percent, followed by high-school graduates at 4.15 percent and junior-high school graduates at 3.35 percent, it said.
Young people had the highest rate of unemployment, at 13.38 percent for those aged 20 to 24, followed by 15-to-19-year-olds at 8.84 percent and 25-to-29-year-olds at 6.81 percent, the report said.
Taiwan’s unemployment rate is lower than Hong Kong’s 4.9 percent, but higher than South Korea’s 2.6 percent and Japan’s 2.8 percent, the DGBAS said.
