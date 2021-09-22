World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TRANSPORTATION

National Express eyes rival

British transport company National Express Group PLC is in talks to acquire rival operator Stagecoach Group PLC in an all-share deal, which would result in cost savings and provide new growth opportunities for the companies. National Express has bus and coach operations in Spain and the UK, runs school buses in the US, and has a German rail contract, while Stagecoach is solely focused on the UK, where it is the biggest bus and coach operator. Under the terms of the potential takeover, Stagecoach shareholders would receive 0.36 new National Express shares for each Stagecoach share, giving them a 25 percent stake in the merged group.

DISTILLERS

Pernod to buy online retailer

French distiller Pernod Ricard SA agreed to buy the Whisky Exchange in a move that vaults the maker of Absolut vodka and Havana Club rum into one of the liquor industry’s largest online retailers. Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh, who founded the Whisky Exchange in 1999, are to remain at the helm of the business, which is to operate as an independent subsidiary. Pernod Ricard chief executive officer Alexandre Ricard declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal. Ownership would give Pernod Ricard access to reams of real-time data on consumer demand for specific liquor categories and trending brands, Ricard said.

INDONESIA

Interest rates unchanged

The central bank yesterday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low as the economy begins to show signs of recovery from the country’s worst COVID-19 wave. Bank Indonesia held the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5 percent, as expected by all 31 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The key rate has been at that level since February, and central bank Governor Perry Warjiyo has signaled that the bank could remain on hold until at least until the end of the year. “The decision is consistent with the need to maintain rupiah exchange rate stability and efforts for the economic recovery,” Warjiyo said yesterday.

SWEDEN

Bank stays pat on policy

The central bank yesterday kept policy unchanged and said it expected the interest rate to remain at zero for the entire forecast period, despite a recent uptick in inflation. The Riksbank also said it would close the lending facilities that were launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Monetary policy needs to remain expansionary for inflation to be lastingly close to the target going forward,” the Swedish central bank said in a statement. The Riksbank said inflation was “expected to become temporarily higher than 2 percent in the coming year, before falling back again.”

ENERGY

ConocoPhillips to buy assets

ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s Permian Basin assets for US$9.5 billion in cash, accelerating the consolidation of the largest US oil patch. The deal would give ConocoPhillips additional daily production next year of about 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent, it said in a statement on Monday. That would make the Houston, Texas-based company one of the Permian’s biggest producers, rivaling Pioneer Natural Resources Co and Chevron Corp in terms of crude output. The Permian, which straddles West Texas and New Mexico, is the world’s busiest shale patch and accounts for nearly half the current activity in US oil fields.