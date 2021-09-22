TRANSPORTATION
National Express eyes rival
British transport company National Express Group PLC is in talks to acquire rival operator Stagecoach Group PLC in an all-share deal, which would result in cost savings and provide new growth opportunities for the companies. National Express has bus and coach operations in Spain and the UK, runs school buses in the US, and has a German rail contract, while Stagecoach is solely focused on the UK, where it is the biggest bus and coach operator. Under the terms of the potential takeover, Stagecoach shareholders would receive 0.36 new National Express shares for each Stagecoach share, giving them a 25 percent stake in the merged group.
DISTILLERS
Pernod to buy online retailer
French distiller Pernod Ricard SA agreed to buy the Whisky Exchange in a move that vaults the maker of Absolut vodka and Havana Club rum into one of the liquor industry’s largest online retailers. Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh, who founded the Whisky Exchange in 1999, are to remain at the helm of the business, which is to operate as an independent subsidiary. Pernod Ricard chief executive officer Alexandre Ricard declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal. Ownership would give Pernod Ricard access to reams of real-time data on consumer demand for specific liquor categories and trending brands, Ricard said.
INDONESIA
Interest rates unchanged
The central bank yesterday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low as the economy begins to show signs of recovery from the country’s worst COVID-19 wave. Bank Indonesia held the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5 percent, as expected by all 31 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The key rate has been at that level since February, and central bank Governor Perry Warjiyo has signaled that the bank could remain on hold until at least until the end of the year. “The decision is consistent with the need to maintain rupiah exchange rate stability and efforts for the economic recovery,” Warjiyo said yesterday.
SWEDEN
Bank stays pat on policy
The central bank yesterday kept policy unchanged and said it expected the interest rate to remain at zero for the entire forecast period, despite a recent uptick in inflation. The Riksbank also said it would close the lending facilities that were launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Monetary policy needs to remain expansionary for inflation to be lastingly close to the target going forward,” the Swedish central bank said in a statement. The Riksbank said inflation was “expected to become temporarily higher than 2 percent in the coming year, before falling back again.”
ENERGY
ConocoPhillips to buy assets
ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s Permian Basin assets for US$9.5 billion in cash, accelerating the consolidation of the largest US oil patch. The deal would give ConocoPhillips additional daily production next year of about 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent, it said in a statement on Monday. That would make the Houston, Texas-based company one of the Permian’s biggest producers, rivaling Pioneer Natural Resources Co and Chevron Corp in terms of crude output. The Permian, which straddles West Texas and New Mexico, is the world’s busiest shale patch and accounts for nearly half the current activity in US oil fields.
As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday. Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event. “There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said. “The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan. Lu also doused some
Apple Inc’s iPhone 13 debut was met with a stock slump on Tuesday, keeping with a tradition of poor share price performance on the day new devices are unveiled. Shares of the technology giant sank after Apple executives, including chief executive officer Tim Cook, presented the new lineup of phones and other devices. The stock fell 1 percent to close at US$148.12 in New York trading. Prior to Tuesday, Apple’s shares fell on three-quarters of the days Apple unveiled new iPhones, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Excluding Apple’s 8.3 percent rally on the day cofounder Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone in
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
GOING PUBLIC: A merger with Poema Global Holdings should double Gogoro’s value to US$2.35 billion, as it rejects local markets to compete with global vehicle brands Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), an electric scooter maker and a battery swapping system provider, yesterday said it targets to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq via a merger with the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Poema Global Holdings Corp in the first quarter next year. The combination would set Gogoro’s enterprise value at US$2.35 billion, more than doubling the US$1 billion value that defines a “unicorn.” The planned merger is also expected to provide proceeds of about US$550 million to Gogoro’s balance sheet, including an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) of more than US$250 million and a trust of