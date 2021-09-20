CPC, Formosa to raise gas prices by NT$0.1 per liter

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.1 per liter, while lowering diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, effective today.

The firms last week cut gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter.

The adjustment brings prices at CPC stations to NT$28.2, NT$29.7 and NT$31.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel falls to NT$25.3 per liter, the company said.

Prices at Formosa stations are to climb to NT$28.2, NT$29.6 and NT$31.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to drop to NT$25.1 per liter.

State-run CPC said in a statement that based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week increased 2.3 percent from a week earlier.

The company said that crude oil production in the US has not yet recovered from Hurricane Ida, and drilling in the Gulf of Mexico was further affected by Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Formosa said in a separate statement that other factors contributed to the increase in international oil prices, such as US crude oil inventories falling to a two-year low last week, and an International Energy Agency forecast showing that global crude oil demand is expected to rebound sharply next month.