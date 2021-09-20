The practice of trading preorder “red slips” for presale housing projects persists amid strong market sentiment, ample liquidity and record-low interest rates, the Ministry of the Interior said on Friday.
Red slips function as receipts for deposit payments for presale housing.
Several local governments on Thursday conducted inspections at presale projects and found that red slips had been traded for profit by depositors at 48 out of 56 objects, which in one case breached the regulations, the ministry said in a statement.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of the Interior
The inspections also found other breaches at 36 projects, including the withholding of information and sale contracts containing insufficient transaction information, it said.
With the introduction of an actual-price registration system for property transactions nationwide and stricter reporting requirements for presale housing transactions on July 1, the government aims to curb the sale of red slips. Fines for illegal trading of the receipts are NT$150,000 to NT$1 million (US$5,408 to US$36,054).
In a separate report on Monday last week, the ministry disclosed that 882,634 housing units were empty in the second half of last year — a historic low of 9.96 percent since its initial survey in 2009.
The ministry attributed the trend to improving utilization rates.
Unoccupied houses are defined as units that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month.
Among them, 69,581 were newly completed houses that have yet to find buyers, a five-year low and 4.34 percent fewer than three months earlier, the ministry’s first semi-annual report on housing occupation showed.
Previously, the ministry issued the data annually. Releasing the data on a more frequent basis is part of the government’s efforts to rein in house hoarding, which drives up prices and impedes market access for buyers with lower budgets.
New Taipei City had the most unoccupied houses nationwide at 131,300, followed by Kaohsiung’s 108,316 and Taichung’s 93,291, the report said.
Kinmen County had the highest share of houses that were unoccupied at 18.13 percent, followed by Yilan’s 16.29 percent and Taitung’s 15.02 percent, it said.
H&B Realty Co (住商不動產) chief researcher Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) said that multiple home owners have in the past few years learned to better utilize their idle properties by renting them out.
Young couples increasingly prefer to live on their own, pushing up demand on the rental and property markets, she said.
In addition, owners of old apartments have become increasingly aware of urban renewal, and seek to enhance building safety and value, Hsu added.
These trends helped bring down the number of unoccupied houses, she said, adding that the government introduced measures to make house hoarding more expensive.
Multiple home owners have to make higher down payments and pay higher taxes on additional properties, she said.
As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday. Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event. “There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said. “The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan. Lu also doused some
Apple Inc’s iPhone 13 debut was met with a stock slump on Tuesday, keeping with a tradition of poor share price performance on the day new devices are unveiled. Shares of the technology giant sank after Apple executives, including chief executive officer Tim Cook, presented the new lineup of phones and other devices. The stock fell 1 percent to close at US$148.12 in New York trading. Prior to Tuesday, Apple’s shares fell on three-quarters of the days Apple unveiled new iPhones, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Excluding Apple’s 8.3 percent rally on the day cofounder Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone in
BEATING SCHEDULE: Government plans are for nacelle assemblies to be totally local from next year, but Orsted Taiwan said that it was going ‘above and beyond’ Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA yesterday inaugurated Taiwan’s first nacelle assembly plant at the Port of Taichung, its first assembly facility for offshore nacelles outside Europe. Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), a long-time champion of Taiwan’s ambitions to become a regional hub in the offshore wind farm industry, described the plant as a “milestone” at a ceremony at the plant. “The completion of Siemens Gamesa’s nacelle assembly plant is a milestone for the development of the offshore wind farm industry in Taiwan and a step toward localizing the supply chain,” Shen said. “This is only the beginning. My great hope
GOING PUBLIC: A merger with Poema Global Holdings should double Gogoro’s value to US$2.35 billion, as it rejects local markets to compete with global vehicle brands Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), an electric scooter maker and a battery swapping system provider, yesterday said it targets to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq via a merger with the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Poema Global Holdings Corp in the first quarter next year. The combination would set Gogoro’s enterprise value at US$2.35 billion, more than doubling the US$1 billion value that defines a “unicorn.” The planned merger is also expected to provide proceeds of about US$550 million to Gogoro’s balance sheet, including an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) of more than US$250 million and a trust of