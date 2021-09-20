Trade in housing receipts stays strong

‘RED SLIPS’: Low interest rates are facilitating the flow of trade in deposits on presale housing, earning profit for many, though regulations could be breached

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The practice of trading preorder “red slips” for presale housing projects persists amid strong market sentiment, ample liquidity and record-low interest rates, the Ministry of the Interior said on Friday.

Red slips function as receipts for deposit payments for presale housing.

Several local governments on Thursday conducted inspections at presale projects and found that red slips had been traded for profit by depositors at 48 out of 56 objects, which in one case breached the regulations, the ministry said in a statement.

Officials from the Ministry of the Interior and Taoyuan City Government visit a real estate company’s showroom to inspect data on presale properties on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of the Interior

The inspections also found other breaches at 36 projects, including the withholding of information and sale contracts containing insufficient transaction information, it said.

With the introduction of an actual-price registration system for property transactions nationwide and stricter reporting requirements for presale housing transactions on July 1, the government aims to curb the sale of red slips. Fines for illegal trading of the receipts are NT$150,000 to NT$1 million (US$5,408 to US$36,054).

In a separate report on Monday last week, the ministry disclosed that 882,634 housing units were empty in the second half of last year — a historic low of 9.96 percent since its initial survey in 2009.

The ministry attributed the trend to improving utilization rates.

Unoccupied houses are defined as units that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month.

Among them, 69,581 were newly completed houses that have yet to find buyers, a five-year low and 4.34 percent fewer than three months earlier, the ministry’s first semi-annual report on housing occupation showed.

Previously, the ministry issued the data annually. Releasing the data on a more frequent basis is part of the government’s efforts to rein in house hoarding, which drives up prices and impedes market access for buyers with lower budgets.

New Taipei City had the most unoccupied houses nationwide at 131,300, followed by Kaohsiung’s 108,316 and Taichung’s 93,291, the report said.

Kinmen County had the highest share of houses that were unoccupied at 18.13 percent, followed by Yilan’s 16.29 percent and Taitung’s 15.02 percent, it said.

H&B Realty Co (住商不動產) chief researcher Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) said that multiple home owners have in the past few years learned to better utilize their idle properties by renting them out.

Young couples increasingly prefer to live on their own, pushing up demand on the rental and property markets, she said.

In addition, owners of old apartments have become increasingly aware of urban renewal, and seek to enhance building safety and value, Hsu added.

These trends helped bring down the number of unoccupied houses, she said, adding that the government introduced measures to make house hoarding more expensive.

Multiple home owners have to make higher down payments and pay higher taxes on additional properties, she said.

Additional reporting by staff writer