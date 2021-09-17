LOGISTICS
Railway giants to merge
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Wednesday said that it had reached an agreement to buy US freight company Kansas City Southern Railway Co. Canadian Pacific said in a statement that it plans to buy the firm for approximately US$27 billion and take on its US$3.8 billion debt. The boards of directors of both companies have agreed to the deal. The tie-up — to be called “Canadian Pacific Kansas City” — would be the sixth-largest rail company by revenue in the US, employing nearly 20,000 people and generating an average of US$8.7 billion in revenue per year. The companies expect to complete the deal in the second half of next year.
AIRLINES
Ryanair lifts growth target
Ryanair Holdings PLC yesterday lifted its growth target to 50 percent over the next five years, as the Irish low-cost carrier expands at European airports where the COVID-19 pandemic has forced other carriers to pull back. The push to more than 225 million passengers by 2026 would be powered by a fleet of new Boeing Co 737 MAX jets, Ryanair said in a statement. Europe’s biggest discount airline had previously targeted a 33 percent increase from pre-COVID-19 levels of 149 million per year. Ryanair might increase its share of the European short-haul market to about 20 percent by 2025 from 13 percent in 2019, Citigroup Inc analysts said in a note. The company said in July that it would keep ticket prices low during the winter months to drive demand.
SMARTPHONES
Oppo to lay off staff
Smartphone maker Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) is cutting about 20 percent of staff in key software and device teams after it merged operations with affiliate OnePlus (一加). Oppo, which in 2016 became China’s top-selling brand, is retrenching after expanding too rapidly on the hiring front in the past few years. The cuts affect important units, including a team that customizes Android into its in-house ColorOS, and an Internet of Things division that develops a spectrum of wearables, such as smartwatches and earbuds, said people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified.
BANKING
ING speeds up fuel pullout
ING Groep NV is to cut lending to fossil-fuel companies at a faster pace than previously planned, as the finance industry races to slash its carbon footprint in time to meet goals laid out in the Paris Agreement. The Dutch bank intends to reduce financing for upstream oil and gas projects by 12 percent from the 4 billion euros (US$4.7 billion) it loaned the industry in 2019, ING said in a revised sustainability report. The lender wants to reach the new target in four years, compared with a previous goal of a 19 percent cut in such funding by 2040.
MEDIA
Vivendi bids for Lagardere
Vivendi is planning to make a bid for Lagardere SA if regulators approve its plan to buy out Amber Capital’s stake, a deal that would create one of Europe’s biggest media companies. Vivendi agreed to buy 25.3 million shares of Lagardere, owner of assets including Paris Match magazine and Europe 1 radio, held by the activist investor for 24.10 euros apiece, Vivendi said in a statement on Wednesday. The deal would push Vivendi’s holding above 30 percent of Lagardere, triggering a requirement to bid for the rest of the business under French law.
Apple Inc’s iPhone 13 debut was met with a stock slump on Tuesday, keeping with a tradition of poor share price performance on the day new devices are unveiled. Shares of the technology giant sank after Apple executives, including chief executive officer Tim Cook, presented the new lineup of phones and other devices. The stock fell 1 percent to close at US$148.12 in New York trading. Prior to Tuesday, Apple’s shares fell on three-quarters of the days Apple unveiled new iPhones, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Excluding Apple’s 8.3 percent rally on the day cofounder Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone in
BEATING SCHEDULE: Government plans are for nacelle assemblies to be totally local from next year, but Orsted Taiwan said that it was going ‘above and beyond’ Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA yesterday inaugurated Taiwan’s first nacelle assembly plant at the Port of Taichung, its first assembly facility for offshore nacelles outside Europe. Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), a long-time champion of Taiwan’s ambitions to become a regional hub in the offshore wind farm industry, described the plant as a “milestone” at a ceremony at the plant. “The completion of Siemens Gamesa’s nacelle assembly plant is a milestone for the development of the offshore wind farm industry in Taiwan and a step toward localizing the supply chain,” Shen said. “This is only the beginning. My great hope
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
CHIPPING AWAY: Hon Hai would use TSMC’s 40-nanometer process to make battery management ECUs for the growing electric vehicle market, it said Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) technology to produce its electronic control units (ECUs), as part of its foray into electric vehicle development. In an online Next Forum held by the Hon Hai Research Institute (鴻海研究院) and industry group SEMI on Thursday, Chen Wei-ming (陳偉銘), head of Hon Hai’s semiconductor business group, said the company was using TSMC’s 40-nanometer process for ECU production. Hon Hai is keen to produce ECUs, which are used to control one or more functions in a vehicle, tailored for its customers, Chen said. Although Taiwanese firms command the