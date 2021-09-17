World Business Quick Take

Agencies





LOGISTICS

Railway giants to merge

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Wednesday said that it had reached an agreement to buy US freight company Kansas City Southern Railway Co. Canadian Pacific said in a statement that it plans to buy the firm for approximately US$27 billion and take on its US$3.8 billion debt. The boards of directors of both companies have agreed to the deal. The tie-up — to be called “Canadian Pacific Kansas City” — would be the sixth-largest rail company by revenue in the US, employing nearly 20,000 people and generating an average of US$8.7 billion in revenue per year. The companies expect to complete the deal in the second half of next year.

AIRLINES

Ryanair lifts growth target

Ryanair Holdings PLC yesterday lifted its growth target to 50 percent over the next five years, as the Irish low-cost carrier expands at European airports where the COVID-19 pandemic has forced other carriers to pull back. The push to more than 225 million passengers by 2026 would be powered by a fleet of new Boeing Co 737 MAX jets, Ryanair said in a statement. Europe’s biggest discount airline had previously targeted a 33 percent increase from pre-COVID-19 levels of 149 million per year. Ryanair might increase its share of the European short-haul market to about 20 percent by 2025 from 13 percent in 2019, Citigroup Inc analysts said in a note. The company said in July that it would keep ticket prices low during the winter months to drive demand.

SMARTPHONES

Oppo to lay off staff

Smartphone maker Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) is cutting about 20 percent of staff in key software and device teams after it merged operations with affiliate OnePlus (一加). Oppo, which in 2016 became China’s top-selling brand, is retrenching after expanding too rapidly on the hiring front in the past few years. The cuts affect important units, including a team that customizes Android into its in-house ColorOS, and an Internet of Things division that develops a spectrum of wearables, such as smartwatches and earbuds, said people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified.

BANKING

ING speeds up fuel pullout

ING Groep NV is to cut lending to fossil-fuel companies at a faster pace than previously planned, as the finance industry races to slash its carbon footprint in time to meet goals laid out in the Paris Agreement. The Dutch bank intends to reduce financing for upstream oil and gas projects by 12 percent from the 4 billion euros (US$4.7 billion) it loaned the industry in 2019, ING said in a revised sustainability report. The lender wants to reach the new target in four years, compared with a previous goal of a 19 percent cut in such funding by 2040.

MEDIA

Vivendi bids for Lagardere

Vivendi is planning to make a bid for Lagardere SA if regulators approve its plan to buy out Amber Capital’s stake, a deal that would create one of Europe’s biggest media companies. Vivendi agreed to buy 25.3 million shares of Lagardere, owner of assets including Paris Match magazine and Europe 1 radio, held by the activist investor for 24.10 euros apiece, Vivendi said in a statement on Wednesday. The deal would push Vivendi’s holding above 30 percent of Lagardere, triggering a requirement to bid for the rest of the business under French law.