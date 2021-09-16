World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SEMICONDUCTORS

EU touts chip ‘ecosystem’

The European Commission yesterday announced plans for a new chipmaking “ecosystem,” to keep the EU competitive and self-sufficient after a global semiconductor shortage showed the hazards of relying on Asian and US suppliers. “Digital is the make-or-break issue,” commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. “We will present a new ‘European Chips Act.’ The aim is to create a state-of-the-art European chip ecosystem, including production. That ensures our security of supply and will develop new markets for ground breaking European tech,” she said. A shortage has posed one of the biggest risks to the EU’s rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. The commission last year said it would invest one-fifth of its 750 billion euro (US$886.8 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund in digital projects.

UNITED KINGDOM

Inflation at nine-year high

Inflation surged more than expected to the strongest pace in more than nine years, prompting investors to anticipate a sharper increase in interest rates next year. Consumer prices jumped 3.2 percent last month from a year earlier, the most since March 2012, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. The reading was up from 2 percent in July and above the highest estimate in a Bloomberg survey. While much of the increase was due to a comparison with last year’s discounts on restaurant meals, more enduring signs of inflation is fueling expectations that more hawkish Bank of England officials might gain the upper hand in the debate. Policymakers have shifted toward concerns about labor and material shortages leading to more persistent inflation, with a surge in energy costs due to hit in coming months. The figures “will keep the Bank of England in a hawkish mood, laying the ground for a rate hike in the first half of next year,” said Dean Turner, an economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

EQUITIES

Microsoft touts buyback plan

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday said it would conduct an up to US$60 billion share buyback program, raise its quarterly dividend by 11 percent and appoint company president Brad Smith as vice chairman. Microsoft said the buyback program has no expiration date and might be terminated at any time, and that it would pay a dividend of US$0.62 per share — US$0.06 over the previous quarter. The firm called the vice chairman position an updated role for Smith, who leads a team of more than 1,500 staff in 54 countries, according to his biography on Microsoft’s Web site.

AUTOMAKERS

Rivian launches production

Amazon.com Inc-backed Rivian Automotive Inc’s first electric pickup truck has rolled off the production line, the company’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday. This makes Rivian the first to bring an electric pickup to the market, ahead of Tesla Inc, General Motors Co and others. “This morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal,” Illinois, Rivian founder R.J. Scaringe wrote on Twitter. The automaker has received regulatory approvals from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and other agencies, and its debut electric vehicles are ready for sale in all 50 US states, a company spokesperson said. Last month, the company said it has confidentially filed paperwork with regulators for an initial public offering. Two sources earlier said that Rivian would seek a valuation of US$70 billion to US$80 billion at its trading debut.