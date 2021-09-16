SEMICONDUCTORS
EU touts chip ‘ecosystem’
The European Commission yesterday announced plans for a new chipmaking “ecosystem,” to keep the EU competitive and self-sufficient after a global semiconductor shortage showed the hazards of relying on Asian and US suppliers. “Digital is the make-or-break issue,” commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. “We will present a new ‘European Chips Act.’ The aim is to create a state-of-the-art European chip ecosystem, including production. That ensures our security of supply and will develop new markets for ground breaking European tech,” she said. A shortage has posed one of the biggest risks to the EU’s rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. The commission last year said it would invest one-fifth of its 750 billion euro (US$886.8 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund in digital projects.
UNITED KINGDOM
Inflation at nine-year high
Inflation surged more than expected to the strongest pace in more than nine years, prompting investors to anticipate a sharper increase in interest rates next year. Consumer prices jumped 3.2 percent last month from a year earlier, the most since March 2012, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. The reading was up from 2 percent in July and above the highest estimate in a Bloomberg survey. While much of the increase was due to a comparison with last year’s discounts on restaurant meals, more enduring signs of inflation is fueling expectations that more hawkish Bank of England officials might gain the upper hand in the debate. Policymakers have shifted toward concerns about labor and material shortages leading to more persistent inflation, with a surge in energy costs due to hit in coming months. The figures “will keep the Bank of England in a hawkish mood, laying the ground for a rate hike in the first half of next year,” said Dean Turner, an economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.
EQUITIES
Microsoft touts buyback plan
Microsoft Corp on Tuesday said it would conduct an up to US$60 billion share buyback program, raise its quarterly dividend by 11 percent and appoint company president Brad Smith as vice chairman. Microsoft said the buyback program has no expiration date and might be terminated at any time, and that it would pay a dividend of US$0.62 per share — US$0.06 over the previous quarter. The firm called the vice chairman position an updated role for Smith, who leads a team of more than 1,500 staff in 54 countries, according to his biography on Microsoft’s Web site.
AUTOMAKERS
Rivian launches production
Amazon.com Inc-backed Rivian Automotive Inc’s first electric pickup truck has rolled off the production line, the company’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday. This makes Rivian the first to bring an electric pickup to the market, ahead of Tesla Inc, General Motors Co and others. “This morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal,” Illinois, Rivian founder R.J. Scaringe wrote on Twitter. The automaker has received regulatory approvals from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and other agencies, and its debut electric vehicles are ready for sale in all 50 US states, a company spokesperson said. Last month, the company said it has confidentially filed paperwork with regulators for an initial public offering. Two sources earlier said that Rivian would seek a valuation of US$70 billion to US$80 billion at its trading debut.
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
BEATING SCHEDULE: Government plans are for nacelle assemblies to be totally local from next year, but Orsted Taiwan said that it was going ‘above and beyond’ Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA yesterday inaugurated Taiwan’s first nacelle assembly plant at the Port of Taichung, its first assembly facility for offshore nacelles outside Europe. Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), a long-time champion of Taiwan’s ambitions to become a regional hub in the offshore wind farm industry, described the plant as a “milestone” at a ceremony at the plant. “The completion of Siemens Gamesa’s nacelle assembly plant is a milestone for the development of the offshore wind farm industry in Taiwan and a step toward localizing the supply chain,” Shen said. “This is only the beginning. My great hope
CHIPPING AWAY: Hon Hai would use TSMC’s 40-nanometer process to make battery management ECUs for the growing electric vehicle market, it said Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) technology to produce its electronic control units (ECUs), as part of its foray into electric vehicle development. In an online Next Forum held by the Hon Hai Research Institute (鴻海研究院) and industry group SEMI on Thursday, Chen Wei-ming (陳偉銘), head of Hon Hai’s semiconductor business group, said the company was using TSMC’s 40-nanometer process for ECU production. Hon Hai is keen to produce ECUs, which are used to control one or more functions in a vehicle, tailored for its customers, Chen said. Although Taiwanese firms command the
TECHNOLOGY Apple’s fee row continues Apple Inc on Thursday rejected a request by Fortnite creator Epic Games to restore its account on the iPhone maker’s iOS platform in South Korea so that it could add its own payment option. Apple is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Epic, alleging that the smartphone maker abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps. Their dispute pivoted to South Korea last week when its parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators, including Apple, from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commission on in-app