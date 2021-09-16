Softbank Group Corp chief executive officer Masayoshi Son yesterday said that so-called smart robots could revitalize Japan’s economy and competitiveness, doubling down on robotics just as the company’s much-hyped “Pepper” robot prepares to bow out.
At the online Softbank World 2021 conference, Son said that the firm’s Vision Fund is involved with 18 companies developing machines enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI), far beyond the dancing and door-greeting capabilities of the cutesy Pepper.
“We had a grandiose debut event with Pepper several years ago, now it is hanging its head low,” Son said, standing in front of a projection of a slumping, switched-off Pepper.
Photo: Reuters
The Softbank founder said he sees a future with “smart robots that will replace not just the manufacturing, industrial working population, but the entire working population.”
Son packed his keynote address with videos of humanoid robots running and jumping, as well as canister-shaped machines cleaning floors.
However, he offered no specifics on new investments or market prices of any of the devices, nor did he touch on Softbank’s investing pause in China, where regulators have dramatically increased scrutiny of technology firms.
In June, Softbank sold 80 percent of Boston Dynamics Inc, maker of the dog-like “Spot,” to South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group for US$1.1 billion.
A month later, Reuters reported that sales of Pepper, unveiled by Son with much fanfare in 2014, would end in 2023.
Son at the conference said that Softbank remains a collaborating partner of Boston Dynamics, and that from Pepper would come a generation of more functional smart robots — or what he called “smabo,” a contraction of “smart” and “robot” in Japanese.
Such machines would have the potential to revolutionize the workforce, as one smart robot can do 10 times the daily output of a human, Son said.
In Japan, that means 100 million robots could do the work of 1 billion people, he added.
“Humans can be liberated from boring work,” he said, adding that they “can work on something that has more added value.”
