EQUITIES
Japanese stocks advance
Japanese stocks advanced for a third day, lifting the Nikkei 225 Stock Average to a level last seen during the nation’s bubble economy more than three decades ago. The blue-chip gauge closed at 30,670.10 in Tokyo, surpassing this year’s previous peak in February to end at the highest since August 1990. KDDI Corp and Fanuc Corp were the largest contributors to the Nikkei’s 0.7 percent gain. Electronics makers and automakers gave the biggest boosts to the broader TOPIX, which advanced 1 percent. The Nikkei 225 is now up about 12 percent for the year, with the TOPIX up 17 percent. That compares with a 19 percent gain for the S&P 500 Index and 17 percent advance for the STOXX Europe 600 Index.
DELIVERIES
Grab cuts projections
Grab Holdings Inc, a Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery firm, yesterday cut projections for this year as the region is battling a COVID-19 outbreak. The Singapore-based company expects full-year adjusted net sales of US$2.1 billion to US$2.2 billion, it said in a statement. That compares with $2.3 billion it forecast in a presentation to investors in April. Grab also expects full-year gross merchandise value of US$15 billion to US$15.5 billion, compared with an earlier projection of US$16.7 billion.
RIDE HAILING
Uber decries Dutch ruling
A court in Amsterdam on Monday ruled that Uber Technologies Inc drivers fall under the Dutch taxi drivers’ collective labor agreement, meaning they are entitled to the same employment benefits as taxi drivers. Uber said it would appeal the ruling. The Amsterdam Civil Court said three judges ruled that the legal relationship between Uber and its drivers “conforms to all the characteristics of an employment contract.” The Dutch workers’ organization that brought the case called the decision a major victory for Uber drivers. Uber, which has 4,000 drivers in Amsterdam, decried the ruling as a blow to the gig economy model.
EMPLOYMENT
British unemployment falls
British unemployment dipped in July as the economy reopened further, official data showed yesterday, but the outlook remains clouded with the government’s furlough jobs support scheme to end soon. Unemployment dropped to 4.6 percent in the three months to the end of July compared with 4.7 percent in the second quarter, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. Vacancies are at a record high with certain sectors, including road haulage and hospitality, seriously affected by a shortage of staff owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit. At the same time, the number of UK workers on payrolls has rebounded above pre-pandemic levels, the ONS said.
TRADE
India-UK talks unveiled
India and the UK will start negotiations for a free trade deal later this year, including a series of working groups from this month, the British High Commission in New Delhi said in a statement yesterday. The agreement to start talks comes after British Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss spoke to Indian Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday to “discuss the scope and ambition” for a free trade deal between the two countries after a public consultation in the UK last month.
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
CHIPPING AWAY: Hon Hai would use TSMC’s 40-nanometer process to make battery management ECUs for the growing electric vehicle market, it said Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) technology to produce its electronic control units (ECUs), as part of its foray into electric vehicle development. In an online Next Forum held by the Hon Hai Research Institute (鴻海研究院) and industry group SEMI on Thursday, Chen Wei-ming (陳偉銘), head of Hon Hai’s semiconductor business group, said the company was using TSMC’s 40-nanometer process for ECU production. Hon Hai is keen to produce ECUs, which are used to control one or more functions in a vehicle, tailored for its customers, Chen said. Although Taiwanese firms command the
TECHNOLOGY Apple’s fee row continues Apple Inc on Thursday rejected a request by Fortnite creator Epic Games to restore its account on the iPhone maker’s iOS platform in South Korea so that it could add its own payment option. Apple is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Epic, alleging that the smartphone maker abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps. Their dispute pivoted to South Korea last week when its parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators, including Apple, from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commission on in-app
There will be something missing at two Whole Foods Market Inc stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon.com Inc, which owns the grocery chain, yesterday said that it would bring its cashierless technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what is taken off shelves, and items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them. However, there would be an option for those who want to shop the old-fashioned way: Self-checkout lanes are to be