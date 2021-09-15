World Business Quick Take

Agencies





EQUITIES

Japanese stocks advance

Japanese stocks advanced for a third day, lifting the Nikkei 225 Stock Average to a level last seen during the nation’s bubble economy more than three decades ago. The blue-chip gauge closed at 30,670.10 in Tokyo, surpassing this year’s previous peak in February to end at the highest since August 1990. KDDI Corp and Fanuc Corp were the largest contributors to the Nikkei’s 0.7 percent gain. Electronics makers and automakers gave the biggest boosts to the broader TOPIX, which advanced 1 percent. The Nikkei 225 is now up about 12 percent for the year, with the TOPIX up 17 percent. That compares with a 19 percent gain for the S&P 500 Index and 17 percent advance for the STOXX Europe 600 Index.

DELIVERIES

Grab cuts projections

Grab Holdings Inc, a Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery firm, yesterday cut projections for this year as the region is battling a COVID-19 outbreak. The Singapore-based company expects full-year adjusted net sales of US$2.1 billion to US$2.2 billion, it said in a statement. That compares with $2.3 billion it forecast in a presentation to investors in April. Grab also expects full-year gross merchandise value of US$15 billion to US$15.5 billion, compared with an earlier projection of US$16.7 billion.

RIDE HAILING

Uber decries Dutch ruling

A court in Amsterdam on Monday ruled that Uber Technologies Inc drivers fall under the Dutch taxi drivers’ collective labor agreement, meaning they are entitled to the same employment benefits as taxi drivers. Uber said it would appeal the ruling. The Amsterdam Civil Court said three judges ruled that the legal relationship between Uber and its drivers “conforms to all the characteristics of an employment contract.” The Dutch workers’ organization that brought the case called the decision a major victory for Uber drivers. Uber, which has 4,000 drivers in Amsterdam, decried the ruling as a blow to the gig economy model.

EMPLOYMENT

British unemployment falls

British unemployment dipped in July as the economy reopened further, official data showed yesterday, but the outlook remains clouded with the government’s furlough jobs support scheme to end soon. Unemployment dropped to 4.6 percent in the three months to the end of July compared with 4.7 percent in the second quarter, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. Vacancies are at a record high with certain sectors, including road haulage and hospitality, seriously affected by a shortage of staff owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit. At the same time, the number of UK workers on payrolls has rebounded above pre-pandemic levels, the ONS said.

TRADE

India-UK talks unveiled

India and the UK will start negotiations for a free trade deal later this year, including a series of working groups from this month, the British High Commission in New Delhi said in a statement yesterday. The agreement to start talks comes after British Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss spoke to Indian Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday to “discuss the scope and ambition” for a free trade deal between the two countries after a public consultation in the UK last month.