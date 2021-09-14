SINGAPORE
Recovery still on track
The economy would continue to recover next year as global growth is projected to “remain positive,” Minister for Transport S. Iswaran, who is also minister-in-charge of trade relations at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, told parliament yesterday. The country is sticking to its plan to cautiously reopen more sectors of its economy and live with COVID-19 as its case count surges, relying on one of the world’s highest vaccination rates to keep hospitalizations low. Looser restrictions would help consumer-facing industries and ease labor shortages, Iswaran said. The second half of this year should see “outward-oriented sectors” remain healthy barring a major setback for the global economy, he added.
METALS
Firms monitoring Afghanistan
China’s Jiangxi Copper Co (江西銅業) and Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC, 中國冶金科工) are monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and would push forward with the Mes Aynak copper mine when they can, Jiangxi said yesterday. They took on a 30-year lease for the mine in 2008, which has an estimated reserve of 11.08 million tonnes of copper. Jiangxi holds a 25 percent stake in the project. “Due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan, the Mes Aynak copper mine invested by the company has not yet undergone substantial construction,” Jiangxi chairman Zheng Gaoqing (鄭高清) told an online briefing. The company would monitor the situation and push forward construction of the project when it can, he said.
AIRLINES
Debt piles up amid COVID-19
Airlines are piling on more debt as surging COVID-19 cases force travelers to cancel plans and stay home. The industry’s outstanding debt has since last year jumped 23 percent to US$340 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. So far this year, global air carriers have sold US$63 billion in bonds and loans. Many carriers, such as EasyJet PLC and Japan Airlines Co, are returning to the bond market after last year’s dash-for-cash when the pandemic first struck. The big sales show that investors are still ready and willing to give ample funding to the industry.
TECHNOLOGY
Epic Games plans appeal
Fortnite video game maker Epic Games Inc plans to appeal a ruling in its antitrust case against Apple Inc after a federal judge on Friday gave a mixed decision, it said in a legal filing on Sunday. The judge said that Apple would have to loosen some rules on developers. However, the ruling favored Apple on many counts, including allowing the iPhone maker to continue its prohibition of third-party, in-app payment systems. Epic had said it would continue its legal fight. Apple and Epic declined to comment on Sunday.
METALS
Aluminum hits 13-year high
The price of aluminum reached exactly US$3,000 per tonne in trading yesterday, the metal’s highest level in 13 years, with tight supplies worsened by a military coup in Guinea. The African nation is rich in bauxite, from which aluminum is processed. The metal has surged more than 15 percent over the past three weeks. Also pushing prices higher are rising electricity prices in China, which has led to a sag in production at a number of foundries in its western Xinjiang region. Aluminum smelting consumes large amounts of energy.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
There will be something missing at two Whole Foods Market Inc stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon.com Inc, which owns the grocery chain, yesterday said that it would bring its cashierless technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what is taken off shelves, and items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them. However, there would be an option for those who want to shop the old-fashioned way: Self-checkout lanes are to be
CHIPPING AWAY: Hon Hai would use TSMC’s 40-nanometer process to make battery management ECUs for the growing electric vehicle market, it said Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) technology to produce its electronic control units (ECUs), as part of its foray into electric vehicle development. In an online Next Forum held by the Hon Hai Research Institute (鴻海研究院) and industry group SEMI on Thursday, Chen Wei-ming (陳偉銘), head of Hon Hai’s semiconductor business group, said the company was using TSMC’s 40-nanometer process for ECU production. Hon Hai is keen to produce ECUs, which are used to control one or more functions in a vehicle, tailored for its customers, Chen said. Although Taiwanese firms command the