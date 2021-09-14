World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SINGAPORE

Recovery still on track

The economy would continue to recover next year as global growth is projected to “remain positive,” Minister for Transport S. Iswaran, who is also minister-in-charge of trade relations at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, told parliament yesterday. The country is sticking to its plan to cautiously reopen more sectors of its economy and live with COVID-19 as its case count surges, relying on one of the world’s highest vaccination rates to keep hospitalizations low. Looser restrictions would help consumer-facing industries and ease labor shortages, Iswaran said. The second half of this year should see “outward-oriented sectors” remain healthy barring a major setback for the global economy, he added.

METALS

Firms monitoring Afghanistan

China’s Jiangxi Copper Co (江西銅業) and Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC, 中國冶金科工) are monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and would push forward with the Mes Aynak copper mine when they can, Jiangxi said yesterday. They took on a 30-year lease for the mine in 2008, which has an estimated reserve of 11.08 million tonnes of copper. Jiangxi holds a 25 percent stake in the project. “Due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan, the Mes Aynak copper mine invested by the company has not yet undergone substantial construction,” Jiangxi chairman Zheng Gaoqing (鄭高清) told an online briefing. The company would monitor the situation and push forward construction of the project when it can, he said.

AIRLINES

Debt piles up amid COVID-19

Airlines are piling on more debt as surging COVID-19 cases force travelers to cancel plans and stay home. The industry’s outstanding debt has since last year jumped 23 percent to US$340 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. So far this year, global air carriers have sold US$63 billion in bonds and loans. Many carriers, such as EasyJet PLC and Japan Airlines Co, are returning to the bond market after last year’s dash-for-cash when the pandemic first struck. The big sales show that investors are still ready and willing to give ample funding to the industry.

TECHNOLOGY

Epic Games plans appeal

Fortnite video game maker Epic Games Inc plans to appeal a ruling in its antitrust case against Apple Inc after a federal judge on Friday gave a mixed decision, it said in a legal filing on Sunday. The judge said that Apple would have to loosen some rules on developers. However, the ruling favored Apple on many counts, including allowing the iPhone maker to continue its prohibition of third-party, in-app payment systems. Epic had said it would continue its legal fight. Apple and Epic declined to comment on Sunday.

METALS

Aluminum hits 13-year high

The price of aluminum reached exactly US$3,000 per tonne in trading yesterday, the metal’s highest level in 13 years, with tight supplies worsened by a military coup in Guinea. The African nation is rich in bauxite, from which aluminum is processed. The metal has surged more than 15 percent over the past three weeks. Also pushing prices higher are rising electricity prices in China, which has led to a sag in production at a number of foundries in its western Xinjiang region. Aluminum smelting consumes large amounts of energy.