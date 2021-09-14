Watchdog blocks Qantas-Japan Airlines partnership

AFP, SYDNEY





Australia’s competition regulator yesterday definitively blocked a pricing, code-sharing and scheduling deal between Qantas Airways Ltd and Japan Airlines Co, saying the arrangement would hurt consumers.

The deal would have seen the two airlines coordinate on how much fares would cost, as well as flight schedules.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission ruled that the proposal would “remove competition” between two carriers that normally account for 85 percent of flights between Australia and Japan.

A Japan Airlines Boeing 777-346ER flies over the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

It had earlier indicated a rejection was likely, but airlines hard-hit by COVID-19 pandemic travel disruptions had hoped, in vain, for a reprieve.

“The agreement would likely lead to reduced competition as international travel resumes, to the detriment of passengers traveling between Australia and Japan,” the watchdog said.

Australia closed its international borders 18 months ago to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Travel between the country’s major cities has been disrupted repeatedly during that time, hammering the bottom lines of carriers.

Qantas expressed “disappointment” at the decision, saying the deal would have helped “ensure a faster and sustained recovery from COVID.”

Australia’s borders are expected to slowly reopen for vaccinated travelers from later this year.

Qantas last month reported that revenues had fallen A$12 billion (US$9 billion) in the past financial year as travel dried up. The company received more than US$1 billion in taxpayer aid and has furloughed thousands of workers.

Separately, the largest shareholder of Sydney Airport has praised a sweetened offer from a consortium of bidders that is seeking to take the asset private at a valuation of about A$23.6 billion.

John Pearce, chief investment officer of UniSuper Ltd — a pension fund that owns 15.3 percent of Sydney Airport — said the latest offer by suitors led by IFM Investors is a “very, very rich valuation” relative to other airports across the world.

“The medium-term outlook for international travel is still very uncertain,” Pearce said in an interview yesterday. “I think the board has done really well.”

In their latest move, bidders increased their indicative offer by 3.6 percent to A$8.75 a share, prompting Sydney Airport to relent and open its books.

The airport said it plans to accept the proposal if suitors make it a binding offer after due diligence.

UniSuper has said that it would be interested in rolling its ownership into any privatization of the airport, but added that it is not been given any additional details of the consortium’s proposal.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg