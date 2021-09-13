A man in Taipei yesterday holds a smartphone showing that food delivery services are unavailable as Typhoon Chanthu passes Taiwan.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
BOOST BY ASSOCIATION: Medigen’s chief executive officer said that it was focusing on countries that strongly believe in Taiwan’s medical system and government Domestic vaccine maker Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) shot has already been used by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) over better-known, more established inoculations. Now the company is aiming to sell 100 million doses next year by gaining clearance from three to five additional countries, Medigen chief executive officer Charles Chen (陳燦堅) said in an interview. The ambitious target comes even as Medigen has not yet started the final trials typically required for approval. About 660,000 doses have been given locally thus far based on early study results. The company, which is developing vaccines for dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease,
There will be something missing at two Whole Foods Market Inc stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon.com Inc, which owns the grocery chain, yesterday said that it would bring its cashierless technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what is taken off shelves, and items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them. However, there would be an option for those who want to shop the old-fashioned way: Self-checkout lanes are to be