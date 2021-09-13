Amazon to open two cashierless Whole Foods stores

There will be something missing at two Whole Foods Market Inc stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon.com Inc, which owns the grocery chain, yesterday said that it would bring its cashierless technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what is taken off shelves, and items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them. However, there would be an option for those who want to shop the old-fashioned way: Self-checkout lanes are to be