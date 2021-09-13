CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would reduce gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, effective today.
Both firms last week raised gasoline prices by NT$0.2 per liter, but lowered diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter.
After this week’s adjustment, gasoline prices at CPC stations would be NT$28.1, NT$29.6 and NT$31.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would fall to NT$25.4 per liter, the company said.
Prices at Formosa stations would fall to NT$28.1, NT$29.5 and NT$31.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel would drop to NT$25.2 per liter.
State-run CPC said in a statement that based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week decreased 0.65 percent from a week earlier.
The company attributed the decline to weak market sentiment amid signs of slowing demand for crude oil, after Saudi Arabia cut the prices of next month’s deliveries to customers in Asia.
Formosa said in a separate statement that the oil market was under pressure due to a slower recovery than expected in oil production in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida hit the region the previous week.
The firm said that China’s plan to sell some of its strategic petroleum reserve had further soured the market.
The trend was also supported by Saudi Arabia’s decision to slash prices for Asian shipments next month, it added.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
BOOST BY ASSOCIATION: Medigen’s chief executive officer said that it was focusing on countries that strongly believe in Taiwan’s medical system and government Domestic vaccine maker Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) shot has already been used by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) over better-known, more established inoculations. Now the company is aiming to sell 100 million doses next year by gaining clearance from three to five additional countries, Medigen chief executive officer Charles Chen (陳燦堅) said in an interview. The ambitious target comes even as Medigen has not yet started the final trials typically required for approval. About 660,000 doses have been given locally thus far based on early study results. The company, which is developing vaccines for dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease,
There will be something missing at two Whole Foods Market Inc stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon.com Inc, which owns the grocery chain, yesterday said that it would bring its cashierless technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what is taken off shelves, and items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them. However, there would be an option for those who want to shop the old-fashioned way: Self-checkout lanes are to be