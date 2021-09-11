World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TECHNOLOGY

Apple’s fee row continues

Apple Inc on Thursday rejected a request by Fortnite creator Epic Games to restore its account on the iPhone maker’s iOS platform in South Korea so that it could add its own payment option. Apple is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Epic, alleging that the smartphone maker abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps. Their dispute pivoted to South Korea last week when its parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators, including Apple, from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commission on in-app purchases.

ELECTRONICS

Vivo reveals new phones

Android cellphone maker Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) yesterday announced its new X70 smartphone series, the first to include its self-designed V1 photo and video chip, which marks another step in device manufacturers moving to custom silicon. The trio of devices comes days ahead of Apple Inc’s anticipated iPhone launch event on Tuesday next week, with the top-tier X70 Pro+ built around the custom chip and a Qualcomm Inc Snapdragon 888 processor with integrated 5G. The previous X60 series was introduced just six months ago. As with fellow Chinese brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀), Vivo has switched to an accelerated launch cadence, investing heavily in camera hardware and pushing to fill the void in the market left by Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Android makers are trying to challenge Apple on hardware and the push to customize the inner workings of devices reflects years of development.

UNITED STATES

Privacy bureau proposed

House Democratic lawmakers on Thursday proposed awarding the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) US$1 billion to set up a bureau dedicated to improving data security and privacy and fighting identity theft. The proposal, which Democrats plan to include in a US$3.5 trillion spending measure, would fund a new bureau over 10 years to address “unfair or deceptive acts or practices relating to privacy, data security, identity theft, data abuses,” a summary released by the House Energy and Commerce Committee said. The committee is to meet on Monday to take up the spending proposal, which includes US$30 billion to remove lead pipes and US$13.5 billion for zero-emissions vehicle infrastructure.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford to close India plants

Ford Motor Co is to shut its car factories in India and record about US$2 billion in restructuring charges, scaling back significantly in a country that past management saw becoming one of its three biggest markets. Manufacturing of vehicles for sale in India is to stop immediately, affecting about 4,000 employees, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Ford plans to wind down an assembly plant in the western state of Gujarat by the fourth quarter, as well as vehicle and engine manufacturing plants in the southern city of Chennai by the second quarter of next year. “The decision was reinforced by years of accumulated losses, persistent industry overcapacity and lack of expected growth in India’s car market,” Ford India managing director Anurag Mehrotra said. “We have not been able to find a sustainable path forward to long-term profitability that includes in-country vehicle manufacturing.”