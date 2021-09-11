TECHNOLOGY
Apple’s fee row continues
Apple Inc on Thursday rejected a request by Fortnite creator Epic Games to restore its account on the iPhone maker’s iOS platform in South Korea so that it could add its own payment option. Apple is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Epic, alleging that the smartphone maker abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps. Their dispute pivoted to South Korea last week when its parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators, including Apple, from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commission on in-app purchases.
ELECTRONICS
Vivo reveals new phones
Android cellphone maker Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) yesterday announced its new X70 smartphone series, the first to include its self-designed V1 photo and video chip, which marks another step in device manufacturers moving to custom silicon. The trio of devices comes days ahead of Apple Inc’s anticipated iPhone launch event on Tuesday next week, with the top-tier X70 Pro+ built around the custom chip and a Qualcomm Inc Snapdragon 888 processor with integrated 5G. The previous X60 series was introduced just six months ago. As with fellow Chinese brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀), Vivo has switched to an accelerated launch cadence, investing heavily in camera hardware and pushing to fill the void in the market left by Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Android makers are trying to challenge Apple on hardware and the push to customize the inner workings of devices reflects years of development.
UNITED STATES
Privacy bureau proposed
House Democratic lawmakers on Thursday proposed awarding the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) US$1 billion to set up a bureau dedicated to improving data security and privacy and fighting identity theft. The proposal, which Democrats plan to include in a US$3.5 trillion spending measure, would fund a new bureau over 10 years to address “unfair or deceptive acts or practices relating to privacy, data security, identity theft, data abuses,” a summary released by the House Energy and Commerce Committee said. The committee is to meet on Monday to take up the spending proposal, which includes US$30 billion to remove lead pipes and US$13.5 billion for zero-emissions vehicle infrastructure.
AUTOMAKERS
Ford to close India plants
Ford Motor Co is to shut its car factories in India and record about US$2 billion in restructuring charges, scaling back significantly in a country that past management saw becoming one of its three biggest markets. Manufacturing of vehicles for sale in India is to stop immediately, affecting about 4,000 employees, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Ford plans to wind down an assembly plant in the western state of Gujarat by the fourth quarter, as well as vehicle and engine manufacturing plants in the southern city of Chennai by the second quarter of next year. “The decision was reinforced by years of accumulated losses, persistent industry overcapacity and lack of expected growth in India’s car market,” Ford India managing director Anurag Mehrotra said. “We have not been able to find a sustainable path forward to long-term profitability that includes in-country vehicle manufacturing.”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) is planning to hire more than 2,000 workers by the end of this year as the world’s largest IC packaging and testing services provider continues to expand production, the firm said on Saturday, the first day of a massive recruitment campaign for its Kaohsiung production base The firm is seeking engineers, management trainees and production assistants, ASE said, adding that it is holding walk-in interviews at its K10 plant. ASE would also continue to work closely with academic institutions to provide training opportunities to enlarge its talent pool, it said. Kaohsiung has become one of the most important