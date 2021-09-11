Power unit supplier Chicony Power Technology Co (群光電能) cut about 80 jobs after dissolving its motor department due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said yesterday in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
The dissolution would not significantly affect the company’s operations, as the department accounted for less than 0.1 percent of the company’s total revenue, it said in the filing.
Chicony’s filing came after the Chinese-language Apple Daily news Web site reported yesterday that the firm eliminated the motor department and laid off about 100 workers overnight without advanced warning, with the company citing COVID-19 related underperformance as a reason.
A company employee told the Web site that they were “completely shocked” by the closure.
“They called an impromptu meeting to tell us we were dismissed and took our computers away,” the employee said. “None of us were prepared psychologically. I have not yet managed to tell my family.”
Chicony said it would move some affected staff to other roles within the company and pay severance to others, in line with the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法).
It has operated the motor department for about five years, investing more than NT$200 million (US$7.22 million) per year in the business, it said.
The investment failed to pay off and the company decided to cut its losses, it said.
Chicony would refocus on its notebook, smart building, server and low Earth orbit satellite supply chain businesses, the filing said.
It reported consolidated revenue of NT$3.32 billion for last month, up 5.5 percent month-on-month and 7.1 percent annually.
Chicony’s revenue rose 18.3 percent to NT$26.10 billion last month, a historical high, it said.
The company looks forward to making “decent profits” this quarter, it added.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) is planning to hire more than 2,000 workers by the end of this year as the world’s largest IC packaging and testing services provider continues to expand production, the firm said on Saturday, the first day of a massive recruitment campaign for its Kaohsiung production base The firm is seeking engineers, management trainees and production assistants, ASE said, adding that it is holding walk-in interviews at its K10 plant. ASE would also continue to work closely with academic institutions to provide training opportunities to enlarge its talent pool, it said. Kaohsiung has become one of the most important